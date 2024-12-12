Reasons to be Cheerful by Vicky Edwards: Animal crackers

Last week I visited a family to help them plan a funeral for a beloved grandfather. After initial introductions, I sat down. A large tabby cat immediately sashayed up to me and jumped straight on to my lap. And there he remained, purring like a furry steam train, for the next forty minutes.

Puss’s ‘Mum’ apologised and asked if I minded the feline addition to our meeting (I didn’t - he was a gorgeous creature), and went on to tell me how this much-loved family cat had amazed them in recent days.

Animals are very intuitive and this cat, sensing his family’s sadness, had read the room and had taken matters into his own paws. Altering his well-established routine, instead of disappearing on his usual morning and afternoon neighbourhood patrols, he started checking in with each member of the family in turn, demanding a fuss. Only when he had been petted and cuddled by each of them would he nip out, but for a considerably shorter jaunt than was usual. Evidently he was constantly checking in on them all.

When my daughter Lily was young we did some weekend fostering for the wonderful Midhurst-based charity Canine Partners. On the weekend that we lost Lily’s adored Gran, the dog staying with us was an enormous comfort, especially to Lily. He didn’t leave his tearful little charge’s side all weekend.

Four years ago we added Bertie to our family. A small dog with a huge personality, he provides endless affection, especially when the chips are down, and also hours of entertainment. If he doesn’t feel that he’s in receipt of sufficient attention he starts doing laps of the sitting room. Pausing mid-circuit to ring his ‘treat’ bell (Lily taught him to do this and now it’s like living with a super-demanding hotel guest), he knows full well that we will laugh and deliver a tasty morsel.

Not all pets are so fortunate. Rescue centres are full of beautiful creatures who, through no fault of their own, find themselves without a loving family. Please don’t be part of that problem. Pets aren’t just cute Christmas presents. A responsibility and an expense, part of the reason rescue centres are so busy is because this commitment wasn’t fully considered.

Giving so much more than they take, pets enhance our lives. On a daily basis Bertie cheers my heart and soothes my worries away. His (mostly) silent companionship is so very calming and reassuring.

So Happy Christmas, one and all. And by ‘all’ I mean those to wonderful animal family members whose love is unconditional.

Canine Partners: https://caninepartners.org.uk/

Mount Noddy Animal Centre: https://www.rspcasussexwest.org.uk/

