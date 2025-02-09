Reasons to be cheerful by Vicky Edwards: Brides and The Bard

One of the most popular dates of the year for marriage proposals, my phone hots up with wedding enquiries after Valentine’s Day. I love witnessing the excitement of newly engaged couples. Immediately diving into planning their big day, their happiness is infectious and heart-warming.

But knowing where to start with wedding planning can be bewildering. The choice is vast and, of course, most couples have to work to a budget. (In the name of all things sane, PLEASE make setting a realistic budget the very first thing that you do. And then make wedding insurance the second thing you do).

Wedding fairs can be a huge source of inspiration. Locally there are a number of fairs that take place annually. This year, however, there is a new kid on the bridal inspo block: The St Wilfrid’s Hospice Wedding Fair. Taking place at Oakwood Preparatory School in Chichester, a host of fabulous local suppliers will assemble on Sunday 9 March to showcase their wedding wares and services.

There will also be a collection of stunning pre-loved wedding dresses and outfits on offer. The pre-loved option has seen a huge spike in popularity in recent years, but even if your heart is set on buying new, looking at different styles really helps you to build a picture of your perfect dress. There will also be a fashion show during the day, so you can see how all the frocks, suits and bridal party outfits look in action.

Entry is free, but donations will go directly towards supporting the incredible work of our wonderful St Wilfrid’s. And if that’s not sharing the love then I don’t know what is.

For more details and registration visit www.stwh.co.uk/events/wedding-fair

William Shakespeare had a thing or two to say about love. I confess, however, that whenever I am required to read Shakespeare at weddings and funerals, nerves kick in. It’s been a while since drama school, so getting reacquainted with the language and nailing the delivery can be daunting.

Theatre practitioner, writer and performer Mike Jenkins to the rescue! Hosting a comprehensive workshop that will have you bonding with The Bard in no time, ‘The Readiness is All: Speaking Shakespeare for Performance’, is aimed at anyone aged 16+ studying drama or theatre studies, as well as those who simply have a passion for the spoken word, for Shakespeare or for the art of acting. Taking place on Saturday 15 March at The New Park Centre, Chichester, tickets are £20 (concessions are available). And as Valentine gifts go, what could be more romantic than channelling your inner Romeo and Juliet together? Further info and booking: www.michaeljenkins.co.uk

Follow Vicky on Facebook & Instagram @spotonceremonies