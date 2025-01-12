Reasons to be Cheerful by Vicky Edwards. Hugs, hogs and treasure

In the wake of festive cheer and celebration, the cold snap feels especially harsh. Like many, my bank balance doesn’t make comforting reading either. But there have been three notable shafts of sunlight…

Hugs

Noting that International Hugging Day is looming (21 January) got me thinking. I’m a hugger by nature – I love a good old squeeze! But I know it’s not for everyone, and I have got a lot better at asking before I automatically dive in for a cuddle. But when someone gives you a proper heart-to-heart embrace it can be a real tonic. Hugs, according to research, are genuinely good for us. Lowering stress levels, releasing endorphins and regulating hormones, including oxytocin and cortisol, hugging can also boost the body’s immune response.

I’ve benefitted from several hugs in the past 7 days; some from people I would normally greet with open arms and one from a client that was instinctive, spontaneous and absolutely lovely. All these close encounters warmed my cockles as effectively as stepping into a hot shower after a walk in heavy snow.

This little piggy

So if your emotional cup could do with filling, try it. After all, in the words of Winnie the Pooh, ‘a hug is always the right size.’

Hogs

I took a funeral recently for a lady who collected pigs. I too have always been very fond of pigs (many years ago I even wrote The Little Book of Pigs). The lady’s sons decided they would bring some of their mum’s extensive collection to the service and invite people to take one as a memento. Among the plethora of porkers was a little glass pig. It was a mini version of one that I brought at a glass factory in Malta years ago! Graham and Mic gifted me the little piggy and I smiled all the way home – it was lovely to be able to give their mum’s precious piglet a new home.

Treasure

Vicky Edwards

Charity shops are not only brilliant for their environmental and fundraising credentials, but they can also be absolute treasure troves. Early for an appointment in Midhurst recently, I scooped up several gems from the town’s charity shops, including a skirt that my daughter had admired online. But this one was a quarter of the price!

Charity shops also provided well at a wedding I officiated at last year. Sustainability was really important to the couple, so the bride, bridesmaids and flower girls were all dressed in charity shop treasures. They all looked absolutely glorious. Better still; the money that spent on the frocks benefitted four different charities. I guess that’s what you call sharing the love.

Follow Vicky on Facebook and Instagram @spotonceremonies

