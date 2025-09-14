Reasons to be Cheerful by Vicky Edwards: Punctuality panics and weeding wonders

"Better three hours too soon than a minute too late" said William Shakespeare. Invariably early for everything, I’m with Will on this one. Having a mother who was often late collecting or getting me to places created an anxiety about punctuality that I have never managed to shake. Combined with many years as a non-driver, meaning that I was forever factoring in potential public transport delays, my predisposition for early arrivals is just a given.

Only once has an early arrival backfired. Years ago, I bagged an audition for a coveted role. Arriving an hour ahead of my slot, I dived into a cafe close to the theatre. Settling into a booth, I couldn’t help but overhear the conversation of the people in the adjacent booth. It quickly became apparent that not only were they the casting team for the show I was auditioning for, but that they had already seen the person they wanted! They were now grumpy about having to “go through the motions” and see the rest of us. I wish I’d had the front to tell them to poke their audition but, being a wuss, I meekly went and sung the prescribed verse and chorus. Annoyingly, with the usual nerves eliminated by the knowledge that I hadn’t a snowball in Hell’s chance, I did a decent audition.

But it didn’t cure me, so when I AM late it cuts deep.

Recently, something that absolutely shouldn’t have overrun did precisely that. Soothing myself, I reasoned that if I drove directly to my next appointment and swallowed the parking charge in central Chichester, I could still, albeit by the skin of my teeth, make it.

Offering apologies

That’s when the inexplicable traffic jam occurred. Should I risk pulling over to contact the lady I was due to meet? But then we started to move and the opportunity to pull out was lost. We then stopped again. Half an hour later I was in the same place. Every stationary moment was torturous!

Sending gibbering and profuse apologies the minute I got home, I was mortified. Happily, the lady I was meeting was wonderfully understanding (THANK YOU, Jane!) and my blood pressure gradually climbed back down from the ceiling.

Offsetting my tardy-related woes was a chap whose time I invested in. The state of our small but weed-ridden outdoor space made me sad every time I looked at it, but I was too flat-out with work to beat it into submission. Cue Brad from independent local business BGV Services. Performing horticultural magic (and in the pouring rain too!), I can highly recommend him: www.bgv-services.co.uk

