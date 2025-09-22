Reasons to be Cheerful by Vicky Edwards: Small pleasures and ‘I do’

I was chatting to a couple about their wedding recently. As they aren't getting married until the end of next year, my focus was simply on getting to know them better. Getting better acquainted with a couple helps me to create their ceremony further down the line, ensuring that it really reflects who they are; their story, their personalities and their values.

One of the questions I asked was about the qualities they most admire in each other. Sweetly, they were both effusive in their praise. But one of her observations really touched me. “I love that he really relishes life’s small pleasures,” the bride-to-be told me.

Going on to explain how her beloved’s example has inspired her to pause and appreciate the little things in life more often, we then became delightfully diverted, taking it in turns to highlight little things that really hit our respective happy spots.

By the time we parted company I had indeed got to know them better. On the drive home I was also inspired to add to my own list of small pleasures – a really lovely way to spend an otherwise dreary journey.

The Wildly Wed girls

And in the ensuring week I found myself extending my list even further: the bliss of taking my bra off at the end of a long day… reading a book in a bubble bath… ripe peaches (and not-too-ripe bananas)… laughing with good friends so much that it actually hurts… the satisfaction of clearing the laundry basket. The more I thought about it, the more I became alert to the little things that bring me joy.

There are many desirable qualities in a partner, but recognising and relishing life’s small pleasures isn’t, perhaps, an obvious one. So thank you, J & L, for giving me reason to pause and ponder. Appreciating small pleasures turns out to be a pretty epic gift.

***

On the subject of nuptials, we are heading into wedding fair season. For anyone planning their big day, wedding fairs can be a wonderful source of ideas, inspiration and potential suppliers. One that I especially recommend is the Lo & Behold Another Wedding Fair. Described as ‘The south-coast wedding fair designed for the visionaries,’ it takes place this year on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 October at the historic Elvetham Hotel in Hook, Hampshire. I’ll be there co-hosting a live recording of the Wildly Wed Podcast, so come along and say hello! Find out more by following the link to the wedding fair at www.loandbeholdevents.com

Follow Vicky on Facebook & Instagram @spotonceremonies Wildly Wed on Instagram: @wildlywedpod