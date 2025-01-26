Reasons to be Cheerful by Vicky Edwards: Smile!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having my photo taken is not something I enjoy. As a woman of a certain age, I need no reminding that everything is heading south and that my face looks as creased as the contents of my ironing basket. It was with some trepidation and gritted teeth, therefore, that I recently signed up to have some branding photos taken.

Luckily, hair and make-up were part of the package, so while Toni Todd had her work cut out, her skill and expertise wrought a minor miracle. I may never see 25 again, nor a size 10 for that matter, but Toni and her magic brushes made me look the very best possible version of myself. Subtly blending, enhancing and doing all sorts of make-up wizardry, she even sorted out my hair. Most importantly, her handiwork gave me much-needed confidence in front of the camera.

A good photo should be flattering, but it should also capture and communicate a sense you who you are. It certainly shouldn’t suggest that you would prefer to be having root canal treatment performed by an intoxicated amateur dentist.

But to achieve the desired result can be tricky for a photographer, especially when their subject isn’t a natural model. Which makes a photo of yourself that you actually like all the more precious. (And in my case, as rare as hens’ teeth).

Lucy is a photographer I have had the pleasure of working with before. Super-calm, warm, gentle and with a real flair for making people feel and look relaxed, she made the whole process a doddle – enjoyable, even. Together with Toni and a couple of other awesome ladies who were present, there was a LOT of laughter in the room. The resulting photos were better than I could have ever dared hope for.

The old cliché that a picture paints a thousand words is true. A single image can convey so much. I’m thrilled that I not only have some shots that I love, but that make me look well, like me.

So if you need to have your photo taken, be it for work, wedding or whatever, take my advice: First, make sure that you are as happy as you possibly can be with your appearance. And if that means booking a make-up artist, do it. I promise it will give you confidence.

Then book a photographer who makes you feel so comfortable that you can laugh out loud with them – honestly, it made such a difference.

Smile!

Thank you, Lucy and Toni. Between you, you’ve made an old photo-phobic girl very happy. In fact, you really made me SMILE!

Further info: Lucy Davis Photography: www.lucydavis.net

Toni Todd: www.tonitoddhairandmakeup.co.uk

Follow Vicky on Facebook & Instagram @spotonceremonies