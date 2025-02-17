Reasons to be Cheerful by Vicky Edwards - the importance of making a will

Last year I helped a lady plan her funeral. She remains in good health, but, horrified by the position she found herself in following her mother’s death, she was putting her affair in order – she wanted to make things as straightforward as possible for her own children.

This lady’s mother had always refused to discuss her death. When the inevitable happened, her poor daughter found her grief compounded. The stress of having to second-guess her Mum’s funeral wishes was distressing enough, but she then discovered that Mum had died intestate.

Vowing that her children would be spared such unnecessary upset, she promptly made a Will and then made an appointment with me. For the sake of half a day’s planning, and with her wishes now thoroughly documented, the family can now carry on with the business of living.

I was reminded of this family and the importance of making a Will recently. Chatting to a lady from St Wilfrid’s Hospice (SWH), she told me how SWH is joining the ‘This is Hospice Care’ campaign, a national initiative facilitated by Hospice UK to raise awareness about the vital role hospices play in communities and to shift public perceptions of hospice care.

Vicky Edwards

Worryingly, Hospice care across the country is facing its most pressured financial situation in over 20 years. Only a small percentage of running costs are currently met by the NHS so now, more than ever, Hospices need support to help plan for the future.

I’d hope that anyone reading this will know how precious SWH is. We will all know at least one person that has benefitted from the exceptional care and support that the SWH team provides.

By leaving gifts in our Wills we can ensure that such vital support continues – that the Hospice will be there for our children, grandchildren and even beyond. And if you’re not convinced about the impact of gifts in Wills, consider this: Last year they accounted for 25% of St Wilfrid’s income, which translates into care for over 345 people at any one time. In fact, if just 38% of us in this area left a gift of £300, St Wilfrid’s could fully fund the Hospice Ward for at least seven years.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is so much more than a building. The provision of tailored end of life care, both in the community and at its base in Bosham, and the support offered to patients living with a terminal illness, as well as their family and friends, is simply extraordinary.

Not exactly a reason to be cheerful, but definitely a reason to be deeply, deeply grateful.

To find out more about leaving a gift in your Will visit www.stwh.co.uk/gifts-in-wills or call 01243 755184