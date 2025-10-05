Reasons to be Cheerful by Vicky Edwards Walking back to Happiness

A friend and I have started early morning walking. In an effort to tone up, improve my stamina and get fitter, the alarm going off the pitch darkness a couple of times a week is the price that must be paid.

But once I’ve dragged myself out of my nice warm pit, dressed and staggered outside, it’s actually a real pleasure. There is something faintly magical about being out and about before the rest of the world starts to get busy.

And then there are the views. Even though we don’t go far outside the city, the breaking dawn creates photo opportunities at every turn. Squirrels scooting, dew-soaked parks and sun rises combine to give the city the ultimate glow-up. Especially at this time of year when the colours are more spectacular than Joseph’s dream coat.

I know such romantic waffling is likely to pall on the days when it’s tipping it down and the temperature plummets, but views aside, starting the day with an hour’s stomp really does have a positive impact on my mood. Not quite bright-eyed and bushy tailed, but I’m definitely less growly and teeth-nashy afterwards.

Dawn at Graylingwell

And walking with a mate means that I’m accountable. I can’t just decide to pull the covers over my head and duck out. I also get to start the day with a lovely rambling conversation as well as a lovely ramble.

Last week was full of irritations and moments when I could have cheerfully kicked myself; incidents and errors that really got under my skin. I won’t say that I managed to leave them all on the footpaths and pavements, but I did feel far less weight upon my shoulders and generally in pinker health after walking and talking.

In 1986 Georges Holtyzer walked 418.49 miles in 6 days, 10 hours, and 58 minutes, stopping only for couple of minutes every few hours for wee breaks and shoe changes. I certainly don’t aspire to anything like that, but as the days grow colder and darker I hope that I can muster the self-discipline to keep putting one foot in front of the other. Wish me luck...

I love an immersive experience. I also love TV’s The Traitors. So it was with huge excitement that a group of us visited the Traitors: Live Experience in London. Oh my days – it was brilliant! Selected as a Faithful, I was hopeless at picking the Traitors in our group and was even thrown under the bus by my own daughter! But a really great fun afternoon and well worth the trip to London. Highly recommended, find out more here: www.thetraitorslive.co.uk

