Reasons to be Cheerful: Factor 50 philosophy by Vicky Edwards
For the uninitiated ‘Sunscreen’ is essentially a string of advice on how to live a happier and healthier life. A compilation of pearls of wisdom, the recurring guidance is about the importance of wearing sunscreen. Some of the advice makes you smile (dance! Floss! Stretch!) and some is more philosophical (keep old love letters but throw away old bank statements).
A friend told me recently about his Granny’s advice. She often said that whatever life threw at him, if he had a home and people that loved him he would still be wealthy beyond measure. Years after her death he lost everything when his business partner did him dirty. Through the ensuing years – which included an ugly legal battle – he had an unshakable belief that all would be well. He used his Granny’s advice like a touchstone and became a self-fulfilling prophecy. Now on the up again, he says that he truly understands the depth of her words.
Apart from making me smile with fond reminiscence for a tune from yesteryear, hearing ‘Sunscreen’ again made me think.
When I help a family prepare a funeral, the wisdom of their deceased loved one often becomes a topic for conversation and a source of comfort. So maybe I should be paying more attention to the things I know to be true – lessons that I’ve learnt that I can pass on as cautionary tales or just useful nuggets?
I’m not sure my words are especially profound, but then good advice, like that contained in ‘Sunscreen,’ is often more mundane.
So here are some life lessons that I have learnt:
- Life is too short to hand wash underwear (bung it in a laundry bag, put it on a ‘delicate’ cycle)
- Teachers tell kids to stop running in the corridor because daft teenagers will fall and hurt themselves (stitches, a monstrous headache and a bruise the size of Birmingham was my comeuppance)
- Laugh with gusto
- Never leave love left unspoken
What would you advise?
