Reasons to be Cheerful: Factor 50 philosophy by Vicky Edwards

Driving last week, radio playing, a musical blast from the past put a smile on my face. Anyone who was listening to the radio in the 1990s will remember 'Everybody's Free to Wear Sunscreen.' Baz Luhrmann's adaptation of an article originally written by Mary Schmich for a column in the Chicago Tribune, this spoken word track became an unlikely hit around the world. Long before social media trending was even a twinkle in the digital eye, the song went viral via email, word of mouth and radio plays (this was a heady time when radio presenters were allowed to deviate from a playlist).

For the uninitiated ‘Sunscreen’ is essentially a string of advice on how to live a happier and healthier life. A compilation of pearls of wisdom, the recurring guidance is about the importance of wearing sunscreen. Some of the advice makes you smile (dance! Floss! Stretch!) and some is more philosophical (keep old love letters but throw away old bank statements).

A friend told me recently about his Granny’s advice. She often said that whatever life threw at him, if he had a home and people that loved him he would still be wealthy beyond measure. Years after her death he lost everything when his business partner did him dirty. Through the ensuing years – which included an ugly legal battle – he had an unshakable belief that all would be well. He used his Granny’s advice like a touchstone and became a self-fulfilling prophecy. Now on the up again, he says that he truly understands the depth of her words.

Apart from making me smile with fond reminiscence for a tune from yesteryear, hearing ‘Sunscreen’ again made me think.

'Laugh with gusto'

When I help a family prepare a funeral, the wisdom of their deceased loved one often becomes a topic for conversation and a source of comfort. So maybe I should be paying more attention to the things I know to be true – lessons that I’ve learnt that I can pass on as cautionary tales or just useful nuggets?

I’m not sure my words are especially profound, but then good advice, like that contained in ‘Sunscreen,’ is often more mundane.

So here are some life lessons that I have learnt:

Life is too short to hand wash underwear (bung it in a laundry bag, put it on a ‘delicate’ cycle)

Teachers tell kids to stop running in the corridor because daft teenagers will fall and hurt themselves (stitches, a monstrous headache and a bruise the size of Birmingham was my comeuppance)

Laugh with gusto

Never leave love left unspoken

What would you advise?

