Reasons to be Cheerful: farewells, friendship and fur babies by Vicky Edwards

Last week I hosted a memorial service for a marvellous lady. Celebrating her remarkable life and fabulous spirit, it was an occasion filled with love, laughter, music and, inevitably, a few tears.

As friends and family assembled to say their goodbyes, there was one very special guest: the lady in question’s much-loved dog. Not in the first flush of youth herself, the adorable pooch had been re-homed with a lovely lady, thanks to a very special charity.

The national charity for older people, the terminally ill and their pets, The Cinnamon Trustprovides hands-on assistance to pet owners across the country when any aspect of the day-to-day care of their pets poses a problem. They also provide lifelong care for pets who outlive their owners. From dog walkers to cat groomers (and including cage, stable or aquarium cleaners), Cinnamon’s volunteers provide welcome peace of mind to people who find themselves too poorly or infirm to take care of their precious pets.

Founded in 1985 by Mrs. Averil Jarvis MBE, who had observed the terrible sadness of elderly and terminally ill pet owners when they had to be separated from their beloved companions, the mission is simple: to ensure that older people and those living with terminal illness never have to face the sorrow of parting company with their pets through lack of support. And as well as assisting pet owners in making arrangements for their pet’s future, along with the welcome reassurance that fur babies will be cared for in a home-from-home environment, the Trust also has two sanctuaries in the West Country.

The Little Sausage Prince

Those of us who have pets know first-hand just how important they are. The mere thought of being unable to take care of Bertie (AKA ‘The Little Sausage Prince’) is a really distressing notion to me, so I fully appreciate how big the sigh of relief must be when a Cinnamon Trust volunteer steps in to offer a helping hand.

And what became apparent at the memorial service were the friendships that had blossomed between volunteers. United by a shared objective, these relationships were a wonderful bi-product of altruism and a love of animals.

Like all charities, The Cinnamon Trust (named after the founder’s beloved Corgi) depends on donations and volunteers. There are so many wonderful charities, all doing great work. However, if you are looking to lend your support to a cause with paws, please consider The Cinnamon Trust.

For further information about the work of The Cinnamon Trust and to find out about fundraising and volunteering visit www.cinnamon.org.uk (volunteers must be 16 and over)

