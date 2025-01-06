Reasons to be Cheerful: Good intentions By Vicky Edwards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Good intentions get a bad press – the road to Hell is paved with them, apparently. But, on the whole, I’m a fan.

Firstly, New Year’s Good Intentions somehow seem more attainable and realistic than Resolutions. The former suggest that effort made is positive; that when it comes to achieving there is wriggle room. And if I know that progress rather than perfection is the goal then I’m less likely to give up, go home and sulk at my dismal failure.

Secondly, intention is all too often overlooked in today’s world. Perish the thought that, motivated only by good intent, you say something that causes offence. No amount of apologising will save your sorry skin. Your failure to be aware of why you *might* have caused offence and your subsequent cancellation is the absolute priority. (At the risk of poking a bear, I say ‘might’ as claiming the moral high ground appears to be what is at the heart of many of such skirmishes.) Your intention counts for nothing. Much more important to judge and condemn you. Whatever happened to graciousness, tolerance and simply having a quiet word to set someone right? Oh yes; those three sweethearts got bludgeoned by entitlement, self-importance and by shoving those deemed guilty into the virtual public stocks of social media. Cutting people some slack when you KNOW that no harm has been intended is surely a far more sensible and decent way of going about things?

Thirdly, having good intentions is surely better than having ill intent? Whoever coined that trite little saying about the road to Hell (some claim its roots are in religious texts while others claim it is a Portuguese proverb) didn’t ponder on that, did they? I mean, surely it is better to have every intention of cutting back on one’s biscuit consumption than it is to go to the supermarket and nick the biscuits?

Vicky Edwards

So, my New Year’s Good Intentions include:

· Actually getting into the swimming pool and swimming (got the membership, goggles and swimming hat – I literally just need to dive in)

· Trying to reduce the number of swear words uttered in a single sentence while driving

· Seeing more of the people who make my heart sing

· Spending less time rubber-necking at the petty and badly-spelled scraps on the various Facebook local ‘Matters’ pages

· Counting both my blessings and calorie-intake with greater diligence

· Taking my own advice and examining intent before immediately getting huffy

Like I say, these are my intentions. But I am human, and therefore I’ll probably screw up along the way. But by accepting this, my best is already good enough.

