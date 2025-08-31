Reasons to be Cheerful: Hurrah for being short, round and middle-aged! By Vicky Edwards

I have written before about The Bognor Regis Time Portal; the fantastic art project that I was lucky enough to be involved in. Celebrating Mary Wheatland, the Victorian bathing machine owner and lifesaver, the augmented reality (AR) artwork brings Mary and her bathing machines to life simply by using your mobile phone and stepping through the portal. By the time the project closes at the end the month it is estimated that 100,000 visitors will have experienced it, making it one of the Town’s most successful cultural attractions.

Handily, because the artist needed a short, round-ish middle-aged lady to play Mary, I was cast as the woman herself. It has been a pleasure and a privilege.

I am not alone in my appreciation; many people have enjoyed the sculpture as a striking landmark, stopping to take photos with the sea framed perfectly in the background.

The Time Portal has also generated heart-warming community stories. Mary Wheatland’s descendants travelled more than three hours to attend the launch, some meeting for the first time. Local schools got involved too, and a couple even chose it as the backdrop for their wedding photos. Even better, I was invited by Portal artist Matt Reed to officiate at his wedding to the divine Avril! (Thankfully, they didn’t want me to do so in my ‘Mary’ costume.)

Vicky as 'the Mermaid of Bognor' Mary Wheatland

Created by Matt and produced by Xray Portals Ltd, the Portal was funded by a Project Grant from Arts Council England and supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. And it has been wonderful to see how people have embraced Mary and the project. Families, locals and tourists have all stepped through the portal and discovered Mary’s part in the Town’s history in a new way – all without it costing them a penny. All credit to all those who pulled together to make it happen.

Typically, there were the naysayers (I swear some people make it their life’s mission to spread negativity – if Mickey Mouse himself announced plans to open a Disney franchise in Hotham Park they’d pout and carp), but Mary and the Portal have triumphed. As well as bringing this inspirational local figure to life, the project has attracted positive local and national media coverage. The Portal was also nominated for a prestigious international award.

But all good things come to an end and Mary, as scheduled, is nearing the end of her seafront revival. I’m sad to say cheerio to Victorian England’s seaside equivalent of Wonder Woman, but it really has been an honour.

The Bognor Regis Time Portal closes at the end of September. To learn more, visit www.brtimeportal.com

