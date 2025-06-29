Reasons to be Cheerful: In Praise of Summer By Vicky Edwards

Perhaps it is because I was a summer-born baby, but this time of year has always been my favourite. I mentioned this recently to a friend who cheerleads for Autumn. The conversation morphed into something of a ‘my-season-is-better-than-yours’ debate, but I stood my ground.

Summer is a fiesta for the senses. Think about it.

Taste: some of my favourite Summer flavours are fruity – strawberries, raspberries, peaches and cherries. And then there’s picnic food. And ice-cold cloudy lemonade. And ice cream! (The new Magnum double cherry is heavenly, by the way).

Hearing: It might only form a couple of weeks of Summer, but Wimbledon is kind of the season’s soundtrack - I love the thwack of ball-on-racket that echoes from open sitting room windows the land over. Then there’s the seaside soundscape that weaves the breaking waves with children’s laughter and ice cream van chimes. And what about sunshine playlists that when you’re driving make you imagine that you’re about to go Surfin’ USA rather than nipping to the supermarket for dog food and loo roll.

Summer weddings

Smell: Summer smells are more heady than anything you’ll find on the perfume counter at Boots. The whiff of charcoal and barbecues... heavily scented Summer roses… freshly cut grass (although not appreciated by Hay Fever sufferers). Oh, and the delectable fragrance of washing that has been line-dried in the sun. Mmmmm!

Sight: Sights that never fails to make my heart sing include a quintessentially British village fete, an August sunset over the Downs and the view of The Isle of Wight from the Witterings on a Summer’s day when it’s so clear that you’d swear you could exchange waves with islanders. And as a Celebrant weddings make for love-stuffed Summer spectaculars.

Touch: Who doesn’t love the feel of the sun on their face? Or the gentle pressure of a summer breeze on a scorching day. And then there’s the delicious salty tightening of your skin when you’ve been for a dip in the sea (alas, not something I’m too keen on locally, but when I’m abroad and the sea is a sewage-free zone I love it).

Summer also gifts us the most daylight hours, which is a huge plus. Science tells us that increased exposure to sunlight during summer months boosts serotonin levels, which has a positive impact on our mood well-being. There is also something immediately uplifting about a cloudless blue sky.

So while I’m sure others will champion different seasons (apparently Vivaldi’s ‘Summer’ sounds so sad because he suffered with Hay fever), this time of year has my heart.

Right, I’m off for a paddle and a cherry Magnum.

