Reasons to be Cheerful: Jingle all the way!

With Halloween and Bonfire Night almost upon us, the opening of the festive floodgates is inevitable. Christmas is on the cusp of downloading; raring to be incoming and generally prepped to slap us around the chops.

Christmas really starts revving up after the October half term. Coinciding with the merry, bright and tear-jerking TV ads, the first week back to school sees the seasonal Parent Mails coming thick and fast. Pleas for raffle prizes, costume info for the end of year production, Christmas dinner arrangements – scarcely a day goes by without some sort of seasonal call to action. It’s enough to make you want to throttle Santa with his own belt!

I used to be a bah humbugger about premature Ho Ho Ho-ing. The commercial aspect of ‘going early’ made me especially grumpy. But (probably because Parent Mails in the run up to all the school Christmas activities are now but a distant memory), I’ve mellowed in recent years. And why shouldn’t those who really love Christmas enjoy an extended period of anticipation? Where’s the harm?

It is usually an intense time of year for me. As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, I’m embroiled in two different pantomime capers this year: Panto on the Pier in Bognor Regis (the clue to the precise location is in the title) and also The Priory Park Panto in Chichester's historic Guildhall.

The Priory Park Panto company

The latter, back by popular demand, is once again specially commissioned by Chichester District Council as part of its Christmas in Priory Park festive programme of events. A brand new show, but still featuring Fairy Sparkle, Santa, Mrs Santa and Norman the Elf, the show includes a cast meet-and-greet and a chance to take photographs with the characters. Last year’s production was a delight to be part of – really wholesome and family fun. To be able to do it again, with a new tale to tell, is reason enough to be cheerful.

So while I’m looking forward to Christmas for a different reason to those who are just pure bonkers for it, I do love jingling all the way and being part of something that delivers a truckload of magic and sparkle.

I know that Christmas can be an emotive and genuinely difficult time of year for some people, but personally I am glad to have become less Scrooge-like. Because just as it takes many more muscles to frown than to smile, being a Grinch is much harder work than channelling your inner Santa.

The Priory Park Panto runs 5-7 and 12-14 December. Tickets available from The Novium Museum, or follow the link to the online shop at www.thenovium.org.uk

Follow Vicky on Facebook & Instagram @spotonceremonies