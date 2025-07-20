Reasons to be Cheerful: Jobs you love to hate By Vicky Edwards

Last week I finally, after more months than I care to admit to, knocked a particular job off my To Do list: I cleaned out my wardrobe.

Mary Poppins would have us believe that there is ‘an element of fun’ in every job, but this particular job is right up there with prepping what I laughingly call my accounts (pity the lovely Michelle at Adams Beeny who has to wrestle with my shoe box of receipts), hoovering and cleaning my car.

But I especially HATE tackling the wardrobe! A receptacle for clothes and pretty much anything and everything, my closet runneth over. If Lord Lucan had been lurking under the hideous flotsam and jetsam it wouldn’t have surprised me. But having opened and shut the door on the chaos contained within for the past year, enough was enough. Even though I had to drag myself kicking and screaming to the task, I could prevaricate no longer (Lord Lucan potential aside, I couldn’t find matching flip flops and I knew the corresponding partners were in there somewhere).

I was dreading it. But of course, once I got on with it it was fine. Cathartic even. I found the missing flip flops, along with a favourite top I thought I had left in a hotel bedroom, £9.65 in loose change and a scarf I had accused my sister of pinching. Randomly, I was also able to return a potato masher to the kitchen. I vacuumed, de-cluttered and organised and the satisfaction I felt at the end of a couple of hours was bordering on smug.

Mission accomplished!

A friend who has worked in sales all her life says that she motivates herself to do loathed jobs by setting herself both a target and a reward – if she cleans the bathroom and the strips all the beds inside an hour then she gets a coffee and a biscuit. If she cracks her admin on schedule she books herself in for a manicure.

I get it, but for me it comes down to time. I want the job done but, because I hate it, I resent the time it will take. And then the dratted chore remains hanging over me. It’s a vicious circle. If I just bit the bullet I could spare myself the angst.

So having tackled the dreaded wardrobe I feel motivated and ready to kick the 'To Do' list’s backside. Brace yourself, Michelle; a shoe box full of receipts inscribed with helpful notes like ‘I think this one was for printer ink but it might have been for wedding props’ could be heading your way before you have to nag me this year...

