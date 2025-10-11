Reasons to be Cheerful: keeping it real by Vicky Edwards

I recently had to visit my bank. In person. A rare thing these days, what with online banking being the general way of things. I’m delighted to report that not only did I receive really efficient and friendly service, but I was also able ask supplementary questions. I left having enjoyed a jolly chat with the lovely chap looking after me AND having fully resolved the issue that prompted my visit. Hurrah!

But it isn’t just banks that have morphed into an almost exclusively online offering. Shopping, utilities, insurance, restaurant bookings, parking – even my gym membership is on a wretched app (for which I always forget the password and so have to ring up to ask the opening times for the swimming pool on any given day).

The push for us to access everything via the internet is meant to make our lives easier. I’m not entirely convinced.

Take the recent ‘technical problems’ at airports. Evidently the airlines that were back up and running quickly were those that could revert to good old pen and paper as a means of processing passengers.

Pen & paper!

I know, I know; it’s my age. The whippersnappers have no bother whizzing around online - tech has been part of their lives since they could sit up in their prams. But what about us not-so-young and tech-savvy people? If the deterioration of my language is anything to go by following internet-based ‘goods and services’ activity then I suspect there are many over-50 potty mouths walking the planet.

But increasing our dependence on technology has another downside. My inability to remember passwords aside, to say that I am not a fan of the phrase “if you go to our website” is the understatement of the decade. Because A: it takes away human interaction, and B: you are invariably faced with a ‘select an option,’ only to discover that the option you need doesn’t exist! So you then have to engage with an AI-created virtual assistant. By the time you finish (if indeed you DO actually get the outcome you desire), you’re a limp and grumpy rag.

More seriously, the negative effects of society’s reliance on technology are also reported to include greater social isolation, more sedentary lifestyles (we are all sitting in front of screens rather than going about our business in any physical way) and a rise in cyber bullying and harassment.

I’m sure, overall, that there is more to celebrate than there is to regret about technological advances, but the demise of the human connection is, I think, a genuine concern.

So to businesses and organisations still providing proper customer-facing service to those who need it, good job!

Now, what the Hell is my EBay password?

