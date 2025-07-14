Reasons to be Cheerful: Let's dance!

‘Dancers are the athletes of God,’ said that clever old sausage Albert Einstein. Cursed with two left feet, as anyone unfortunate enough to have every tried to teach me choreography will testify, I nevertheless appreciate the ‘athletes’ who are blessed with the talent to move with skill and grace.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week I had the pleasure of hosting the bi-annual festival of Bognor Regis dance school Art of Dance and Fitness. On the hottest day of the year thus far, children as young as four gave their absolute all at an open air showcase.

Dancing their socks off, I was reminded not only of how ridiculously bendy children are, but also how much they love, and benefit from, dance and movement lessons. They may never go on to perform professionally, but the discipline, focus, confidence and fitness that they gain through classes cannot be underestimated. And, of course, they form those all-important friendships - friendships that often endure long after they have put away their ballet shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the same with many extra-curricular activities. I always remember when I was a new mum how a friend urged me to offer my daughter as many sports and activities that I could afford – “keep her engaged with things that will help her develop life skills and tire her out,” she urged. It was good advice.

L-R: Lizzie, Kayleigh, Alice & Izzy

And while I appreciate that cost can be an issue, many groups and organisations often grants and support for those on lower incomes (people don’t always think to ask, but it really is worth enquiring – you may be pleasantly surprised). Whether it’s Judo, football, acting, dancing, horse riding, Scouting, swimming or any other activity that appeals, if a child shows a spark of interest in something extra-curricular then it’s got to be worth exploring. Especially if it replaces time that they would otherwise spend on less productive pursuits.

At ADF Fest 2025 the talent, enthusiasm and joy that emanated from the young performers was just brilliant. A huge well done to all involved, not least those in the audience - it really was scorchio!

I was especially thrilled to see some familiar faces. Four wonderful young ladies, known to me since they were in panto with me as kids, gave up their time to act as chaperones on the day. Now all working as professional performers, I adore Alice, Lizzie, Izzy and Kayleigh. Beautiful inside and out, they are dedicated, hardworking and absolute team players. They would be the first to agree that dance lessons have shaped them in so many positive ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if you are uncoordinated like me, take heart and remember another famous quote: ‘Dance like nobody’s watching.’

Right, I’m off to bang out some time-steps on the patio…

Follow Vicky on Facebook and Instagram @spotonceremonies