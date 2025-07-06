Reasons to be Cheerful: Open Days By Vicky Edwards

I love an open day. The opportunity to have a proper snoop around somewhere is irresistible to me, and I love finding out things that I never knew or that it wouldn’t have occurred to me to ask about.

Happily, there seems to have been a rise in these events in recent years – I’ve had behind-the-scenes peeks at theatres, stately homes, farms and even a chocolate factory.

An open day is designed to create awareness, and some businesses and services have really cottoned on to the value of throwing open their doors to the public. One such place is Chichester Crematorium. Maybe not the most obvious place to while away a Saturday, but as Benjamin Franklin wrote back in 1789, “Nothing is certain but death and taxes." In other words, none of us are getting out of here alive.

Taking place on Saturday 19 July, I asked Sean Valente-Cross, Business Leader at Chichester Crematorium, what can we expect from the event. He told me:

The Richmond Chapel, Chichester Crematorium

“We’re thrilled to be able to open our doors to the community we proudly serve and have an opportunity to bust a few myths that surround the funeral industry. We know that the industry has been in the news for the wrong reasons recently, so this is our opportunity to be transparent and answer questions that visitors may have.”

As a Celebrant that spends a fair bit of time at crematoriums I am all in favour of demystifying the myths that people often claim are facts (no; the coffin doesn’t go anywhere until everyone has left the chapel, nor do the curtains have to close. Oh, and if you want your loved one to enter to a rousing chorus of Anarchy in the UK by The Sex Pistols then you absolutely can).

More importantly, many people don’t ever visit a crematorium until they actually have a reason to. Inevitably this is a sad day. A non-pressurised familiarisation as part of a gentle nose around might just help. Come and ask questions, or just wander around the beautiful grounds. They really do offer somewhere soothing to reflect and remember. There is also a newly installed ‘Letters to Heaven’ post box that has already given genuine comfort to adults and children alike.

I’ll be there too on Saturday the 19th, explaining what a celebrant-led service consists of and just chatting with people. I also have it on excellent authority that there may well be biscuits, so come on over and share a cookie or two with me. And then let’s just shoot the breeze on the subject that we Brits tend to go out of our way to avoid talking about.

Chichester Crematorium: Westhampnett Road Chichester, PO19 7UH

Follow Vicky on Instagram and Facebook @spotonceremonies