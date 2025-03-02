Reasons to be Cheerful: Pick-me-ups and perfect mugs By Vicky Edwards

Sometimes it’s the little things that can make the biggest difference. When we are tired, emotionally drained and/or just a bit out of sorts, life’s little pleasures can provide a wonderfully welcome boost.

We all have our own particular pick-me-ups. This week I’ve really tapped into some of mine:

Lighter mornings and evenings have given my doldrums a good shake-up. After winter’s gloom, the literal lightening up of the days has definitely boosted my mood. And as much as I crave sleep, I can’t wait for the clocks to go forward so that we have more of the same. Heralding British Summertime and banishing the need for torch-lit afternoon dog walks, this time of year perks me up like cut flowers in receipt of fresh water and a clean vase.

Which leads me on to…

Vicky Edwards

Daffodils! Wordsworth’s famous poem is bang on the money - these fabulous yellow trumpeters are the ultimate joy-bringers of the flower world! I’ve currently got several vases full of daffs. They make me smile and lift my heart every time I look at them. And at roughly a quid a bunch they are no more expensive than a bar of chocolate. Better still, they are calorie-free and the dopamine hit lasts significantly longer.

I led a funeral recently for a lady who had been an avid tea drinker. She had several beautiful bone china tea sets, some of which were used at the reception after the service. All done properly, the tea was loose-leaf, the pots were warmed and cosies kept the heat in. Milk jugs, sugar tongs – there were even doilies.

A cup and saucer, occasionally, is lovely. However, in everyday life I confess to needing a far bigger brew - a mug, not a cup. But not any old mug. As my family know only too well, I am, as they so sweetly put it, ‘a proper picky pain in the bum’ when it comes to my tea vessel of choice.

My perfect mug should be bone china. No chunky clay rims, thank you very much! And said mug should be almost barrel-shaped, ensuring a good half-pint measure. The handle must be big enough to slide my fingers through it comfortably, enabling an easy grip while reading, semi-horizontally, in bed. Happily, I have two mugs that fit these specifics, so even when one is in the dishwasher I am catered for.

With all the nonsense, noise and general absurdity going on in the world, life’s simple pleasures are precious. Whether it is spring flowers, marvellous mugs or something else entirely, I really hope you enjoy the little things that cheer your heart this week.

