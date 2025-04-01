Reasons to be Cheerful: Poetic bliss by Vicky Edwards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was World Poetry Day on 21 March. To mark the event I read some poetic bangers to the dog (he enjoyed Eleanor Farjeon, Dorothy Parker and Spike Milligan especially).

Celebrating one of humanity’s most treasured forms of cultural and linguistic expression and identity, World Poetry Day trumpets the art of poetry and its ability to connect generations through shared emotions, experiences, and dreams.

Proving that poetry’s appeal spans the generations, my friends at Lakeview Grange care home organised an intergenerational event around this special day. Inviting pupils from Kingsham Primary School to join them, students wrote a poem ab

My own love of poetry goes back to East Wittering Primary School in the 1970s. Some of my teachers (Mrs Smith, Mr Hill and Mrs Sopp) were particularly keen on poetry and reciting, so my classmates and I became well versed in verse. It sparked a passion in me that has never dimmed.

A teacher friend champions poetry because it encourages self-expression, boosts literacy skills, and helps in the exploration of everything from ideas and themes to history and humanity. Poems also spin fantastic yarns. From tales told through epic odes to those perfect poetic short stories.

As a celebrant I’m lucky that I get to read a lot of poems. Marking occasions of all kinds, poetry really is a big hitter. The ultimate example of less being more, in just a few lines it can convey sentiment, provide comfort and fire the imagination. And poetry can inspire empathy, anger, calm, enthusiasm, love, curiosity – the full shebang of emotional responses, in fact.

For ceremonies, I always advise people to choose poems based on what feels right for the person or people in question. It is much more meaningful to choose something with personal relevance than it is to spout something simply because it is appropriate to the occasion. At my Dad’s funeral we read nonsense poems because he loved them. It brought a collective smile to a difficult day.

Song lyrics, limericks, raps, nursery rhymes, TV and radio jingles – poetry is all around us. Painting pictures with words, it is balm to the soul. So hurrah for the haiku! Bravo the ballad! Viva la verse!

Follow Vicky on Facebook and Instagram @spotonceremonies www.spotonceremonies.co.uk