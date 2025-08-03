Reasons to be Cheerful: Revive in Style by Vicky Edwards

From household items to clothes, I have always been a fan of ‘making do and mending’. And while my skills are limited, I do manage, in my own Heath Robinson kind of way, to revive, recycle and reinvent on a regular basis.

The Revive & Thrive element of The Goodwood Revival, which embraces the ‘make do and mend’ mentality of the Revival era (1948-1966), is one of my favourite aspects of the festival. Better still, it’s actually part of a wider sustainability story across the various Goodwood businesses, where Revive & Thrive events are regularly held for staff, with initiatives like clothes swaps and book exchanges. I’m told that Duchess Susan, mother of The Duke of Richmond, has even donated her exquisite sewing kits to use in various Revival wardrobe endeavours. Her lace, for example, was used to make the Best Dressed swing tags in 2024, and the wardrobe department are still working through the various threads and special feathers that were part of her kit.

There is something wonderful about breathing new life into something that has its glory days behind it. I’m a frequent buyer of second-hand and vintage scarfs, which as a Celebrant are perfect as a nod to preferred colour scheme for a funeral (“He was an avid Pompey supporter, so please wear a hint of blue”). Cheaper and more sustainable than buying new, I get really good use from my pre-loved collection.

Learning new and creative ways to rethink, repair and re-wear is central to Revive & Thrive. Under the guidance of established makers and experts, attendees can learn how to draw on the best of the past with a more modern attitude. One of the highlights this year will see Nerrisa Pratt hosting a free class in embroidering onto vintage scarves, with all the scarves having been purchased from the St Wilfrid's Hospice Retro & Vintage shop. Another is that on the Friday, Hattie McGill, who worked on the costumes for Wicked and Bridgerton, will be leading a free class in embroidering your monogram onto textiles (surely a ‘must,’­ dearest gentle reader?).

Revival style

Great to hear too that Chichester BID is coordinating a local Revival window display competition in the city from 18 August, with lots of our brilliant independent shops signed up.

Whether it’s upcycling, swapping or buying second-hand, being more mindful about how we source or create something ‘new’ is such an easy win when it comes to sustainability. And thanks to the St Wilfrid’s Hospice shop near the Cross in Chichester, last week I bagged myself a fabulous pair of heart-shaped sunglasses. Perfect for wedding season, they’re specs-tacular!

For more info about Revive & Thrive at Goodwood Revival: www.goodwood.com/motorsport/goodwood-revival