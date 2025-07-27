Reasons to be Cheerful: Silly Season by Vicky Edwards

In newspaper terms this time of year is known as 'Silly Season'. With Parliament on summer recess, so therefore a shortage of political news, traditionally it is the time of year when newspapers run the more ridiculous stories that might not otherwise get a look in (‘Seagull stole my teeth!’ remains one of my all-time favourites).

From childhood, the phrase ‘don’t be silly’ rang in my ears. Parents and teachers seemed to utter it on a daily basis. But as I get older I realise that NOT being silly is, well, silly. ‘Silly’ is sometimes just what we need – to shake off a bad mood, to alleviate tension, to burn off energy or just for the sheer joyous delight of being childlike and carefree.

The American neuropsychologist and author Paul Pearsall once wrote: “The word 'silly' derives from the Greek 'selig' meaning 'blessed.' There is something sacred in being able to be silly.”

I’m with him all the way. Being silly is a celebration of what it is to be human.

James Clyde Bates, Clive Carter and Alex Gibson in Top Hat

My beloved Gran was good at being silly. From popping the tea cosy on her head (usually while my Dad droned on about the importance of learning our times tables, thus giving my sister and I terrible giggles), to roly-poly-ing down a hill with us just because it was a nice day and the sunshine needed a salute, her spontaneity and talent for well-timed silliness created some of my most treasured memories. She taught me the value of silly, innocent fun.

As adults we don’t get too many opportunities to indulge in, or to enjoy, silly fun. So when something comes along that gives you permission to really kick back and embrace the daffy it’s pretty special.

Last week I went to Chichester Festival Theatre to see the big summer musical Top Hat. Fabulous, frothy and goofy fun, it was ‘silly’ at its slickest. With no complex plot to follow, it was just sheer entertainment – of course there was fabulous dancing, terrific singing and gorgeous costumes, but there was also BUCKETS of brilliantly executed silly stuff! From Christmas cracker-worthy gags to superb slapstick, it was such a tonic. Everyone came out of the theatre grinning from ear to ear. Glorious!

But you don’t have to go anywhere to revel in a healthy bit of daftness. Just do it. Wherever you are. Roll down a hill, secretly put clothes pegs on the back of your family’s jackets or shirts when you’re out, splash in puddles or hopscotch down the office corridor – whatever form it takes, be silly and smile. But if you're shy, get yourself to CFT quick-smart.

To book tickets for Top Hat: www.cft.org.uk

Follow Vicky on Facebook and Instagram @spotonceremonies