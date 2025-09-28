Reasons to be Cheerful: Soggy Bottoms and sequins By Vicky Edwards

Much to my late Gran’s disappointment, I am a useless baker. I am also hopeless at learning choreography. Which makes my excitement at the new seasons of the Great British Bake Off and Strictly! something of a puzzle – why, being utterly inept at the disciplines at the heart of these shows, do I love them?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On reflection, there is much more to these programmes than the overall subject matter. Wholesome and with some lovely back stories (or ‘journeys’ as they are irritatingly referred on the telly), they are classic family viewing. Give or take the odd ‘overdone tart’ kind of innuendo.

And of course they look wonderful. TGBBO films in summertime on an elegant estate in the Berkshire countryside, making the Tent of Baked Dreams look absolutely gorgeous. As for Strictly! the costumes are a carnival of fabulous twinkles. My inner drag queen is in sequin Heaven!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the soaps seem increasingly determined to force-feed us grim and ‘real’ storylines, the gentleness of TGBBO and the artistry of Strictly! translates into top-notch entertainment and escapism. Anxiety-free, no one gets duffed up, drugged up or deaded - the most stressful element is waiting for the results.

Panto on the Pier

So while neither show inspires me to attempt baking or dancing (I have no inclination whatsoever to make meringue or do the splits), both manage to hold my limited attention span. Fun, magical and heartwarming, I am convinced that if some of the World’s most troublesome individuals were forced to become contestants on either show it would have a dramatic impact on their behaviour. Although seeing some of these individuals in lycra is indeed an alarming prospect.

Perhaps it’s because I was a summer-born baby, but the colder, darker months hold little charm for me. Thankfully, Bake Off and Strictly! deliver much-needed virtual sunshine.

***

Another thing that gets me through the winter is having a panto run to look forward to. Over the past decade I have been lucky enough to get the call booking me for the panto at The Regis Centre in Bognor. But with the old girl currently being renovated (the theatre, not me), it was looking a bit bleak on the ‘Behind you!’ front. HOWEVER…I’m delighted to announce that I will be part of a team bringing a unique experience to Bognor Pier! Part panto and part disco – on the light-up dance floor no less! – Cinderella is going to keep panto in the town and my winter blues at bay! Find out more at www.tickettailor.com/events/venue24

There will also be panto action in Chichester, too – I’ll tell you about that next week!

Follow Vicky on Facebook and Instagram @spotonceremonies