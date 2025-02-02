Reasons to be Cheerful: Telling Tales, by Vicky Edwards
Recently I saw the National Theatre’s superb stage adaptation of Noel Streatfield’s Ballet Shoes, another of my favourite childhood books. It was so wonderful that I immediately re-booked to see it again. The storytelling was perfect.
We have been telling stories since forever. Ancient texts, folklore, fables – they all feed into life as we know it today. From the cautionary tales we tell to keep children safe, to the stories we tell them at bedtime to spark their imaginations and encourage a love of literacy... The business ‘story’ currently beloved of PRs and branding gurus... News stories... The intricately woven plot of the latest box set.
But stories do so much more than simply provide entertainment and escapism. As a Celebrant I see how they mark our significant milestones. At a wedding, the ceremony pivots on the story of how a couple have come together – their love story. At a funeral, the focus is on telling a life story. With naming ceremonies, it’s all about celebrating a brand new chapter. They are all stories that we tell in order to validate, commemorate or celebrate.
Underpinning National Storytelling Week is a celebration of the power of sharing stories. The Literacy Trust says: ‘Stories teach us about the world; they allow us to step into someone else’s shoes and feel empathy; they help us to relax and escape and they can help develop essential literacy skills.’
In other words, stories are a force for good.
So here’s to telling tales, binging books and lingering in libraries. And if you haven’t ever read Ballet Shoes, Stig of the Dump or The Thursday Murder Club, I highly recommend all three.
***
In at the deep end
In a recent column I wrote about how one of my New Year’s Good Intentions was to actually activate my swimming/gym membership. I’m pleased to report that I have now actually made it into the water. Unlike a lot of other forms of exercise, just ploughing up and down the slow lane works for me. I get into a rhythm of sorts and can let me mind happily wander off. Give or take the occasional water-up-nose annoyance, it’s soggy doggy-paddle meditation at its finest.
More info: www.literacytrust.org.uk/resources/national-storytelling-week
