Reasons to be Cheerful: The Best Medicine By Vicky Edwards

Proverbially the best medicine, I have been well blessed with reasons to laugh in the past week or so.

Medically speaking, laughter is said to enhance your intake of oxygen-rich air, which in turn stimulates your heart, lungs and muscles, as well as increasing the endorphins that are released by your brain. Relieving your stress response, boosting your immune system and good for your heart rate and blood pressure to boot, a good laugh can genuinely make you feel better.

I’m not sure I ever really gave much thought to the health benefits, but I know that laughter can make a difference to my day.

Last week I did that old school thing of talking to a friend on the phone. No texts of WhatsApp’s, but a real conversation. And some serious belly laughing. Filling me in on the latest chapter of her job as a teacher, she always has some hilarious stories to recount. She is also one of life’s naturally funny and engaging story tellers. Within 5 minutes I was giggling. Within 10 my sides hurt. By the time I hung up I could scarcely breathe. But by then I was also in fiercely good humour myself. Such was her impact.

And then there was a trip to the Festival Theatre to see this season’s opening gambit, The Government Inspector. What a hoot! Deliciously silly but brilliantly executed, there is also something especially intoxicating about being in a room full of people who are all laughing at the same thing – shared laughter is even more potent. I almost skipped across the car park afterwards.

Later in the week I spent a delightful half an hour in the company of a six-year-old. We talked at length about her brother’s ‘lively bottom’, with her blowing raspberries to demonstrate just how loud the said bottom could be. Honestly, if there is anything funnier than talking about farts with kids then I have yet to discover it.

Finally, just when I thought the week couldn’t get any more uplifting, I discovered that a TV channel is screening re-runs of Yes Minister. The writing and acting is dazzling and SO Funny! I’m now regularly tuned in at 9pm, tittering at the telly when I should be tottering up the stairs to bed.

It can be a challenge to find something funny enough to make us laugh out loud every day, especially with so much nonsense going on in the world. But it’s worth making the effort.

So whatever makes you laugh, find it. If necessary, go after it with a club.

Catch The Government Inspector at CFT: www.cft.org.uk

