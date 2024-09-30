Reasons to be Cheerful: the power of making a heartfelt apology

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Please accept my most sincere apologies…

Sorry may be the hardest word, but oh my! The relief it can bring!

I recently had cause to make a sincere apology. Having only heard one side of a story, I made the all too frequently made mistake of jumping to a conclusion.

An absolutely incorrect conclusion as it transpired.

Short girl problems

Mortified, I made my apology as soon as I was able to. Thankfully, it was received graciously and kindly. All was well. The relief was huge and it was a timely reminder about making sure that full facts are known before opening my trap.

But why does saying sorry feel so uncomfortable? After prodding at this question for a while I concluded that it is because apologising can make us feel foolish; that we have done or said something that necessitates an apology suggests that we have, in some way, failed.

And then there is the fear that our apology won’t be accepted. What then? It adds a sense of vulnerability into the mix.

Some years ago I was given one of the most useful pieces of life advice: When wrong, promptly admit it (politicians take note).

At times extremely uncomfortable – painful even – it is a strategy that has served me well. An honest and heartfelt apology has tremendous power. Healing hurt feelings, opening lines of communication and making us feel at peace with ourselves into the bargain, saying sorry is actually really liberating.

Last week on one of the community facebook groups I saw a post from someone that made me smile. Posting anonymously, the person was issuing an apology to someone they had been rude to in a supermarket carpark in Chichester. Explaining that they were having a difficult time, but acknowledging that it was no excuse for rudeness, they apologised, hoping that the recipient of their ill temper might see it. Often, these groups are toxic, with breath-taking levels of unhelpfulness and plain unpleasantness. In this instance, however, almost everyone gave the poster a virtual pat on the back for owning their behaviour and for trying to make good. I really hope that whoever made that apology is now happier and easier of mind.

So here’s to saying sorry and meaning it.

And here’s to those gracious enough to forgive chumps like me.

***

I am very short. Only just scraping 5ft, buying trousers is a pain in the proverbial because it always necessitates a turn-up job. Recently, in Brighton, I fell in love with a heart-covered jump suit – the perfect outfit for officiating at weddings. Intended to be three-quarter length on people of standard height, on me it was the perfect full length. Result! Thanks, Lucy & Yak. Brilliant customer service, too.