Reasons to be Cheerful: The sweet music of kindness By Vicky Edwards

There seems to be more nonsense than usual going on in the world, making it harder for reasons to be cheerful to cut through. Happily, just as I was on the cusp of despair, my faith in humanity was restored by a man and his guitar…

Sitting down with a family a couple of weeks ago to help them plan a funeral for a beloved dad and grandad, the daughters of the deceased told me how, when he was in hospital, with the end just hours away, something happened that gave them all a truly precious moment. A volunteer at St Richard’s Hospital walked through the words, singing and playing for anyone who wanted a song. Offering to play for this particular gentleman and his family, as the musician began to strum, the dying man smiled with pleasure. At a time of great sadness, this gentle troubadour brought a moment of pure sweetness.

On hearing this story, a thought occurred to me: If we could find him, would the family like the mystery musician to play at the funeral? They loved the idea, so I immediately telephoned funeral director Rebecca Reynolds and tasked her with tracking down our man. With super sleuth skills, within 24 hours she had discovered that he was called David, asked him to play and had received an affirmative response.

On the day of the funeral the sun shone and David played and sang as everyone took their seats in the chapel. It was perfect.

Spirits boosted!

Volunteers like David are special people. Showing up in all sorts of settings and at all kinds of events, they do what they do with zero expectation of recognition or reward. And yet, as David did, they can make a profound and wonderful difference.

So in a week where there was a distinct lack of tolerance and kindness in the wider world, the actions of one unassuming musical volunteer had a far-reaching impact. Bringing comfort to all those attending the funeral, especially the family, he boosted my spirits no end too.

So thank you, David. And thank you to fantastic volunteers everywhere. Please keep doing what you do. It really is appreciated.

Another happier note this week: a splendid breakfast with friends on Saturday at the Runcton Farm Shop cafe. Delicious slow roasted tomatoes and smashed avocado on sourdough toast, washed down with a pot of tea, service was with a smile and the warmest of welcomes. I just need to pay a return visit to sample the oh-so tempting looking cakes now…

To find out about volunteering opportunities at St Richard’s Hospital visit www.uhsussex.nhs.uk/patients-and-visitors/volunteer

