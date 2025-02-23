Reasons to be Cheerful: Wonder Women and wedded bliss, by Vicky Edwards

International Women's Day (IWD) falls on Saturday 8th March this year and is themed ‘Accelerate Action.’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spotlighting how, at the current rate of progress, (according to data from the World Economic Forum) it will take until 2158 to reach full gender parity, this translates into five generations from now. Holy cow! Five generations!

Apart from being a seriously depressing statistic (not until my great-great-great granddaughters enter the world will there be a level playing field), it also makes clear that despite progress in women's rights, change is definitely not happening apace. Acceleration needs to, well, to get its skates on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theme aside, IWD always prompts me to think about, and be grateful for, the women in my life. Family, friends and colleagues; I count myself rich in inspirational women and fabulous female role models.

Love & lunch at Lakeview Grange

But my all-time greatest gal is my beloved Gran. No longer with us, she remains in my heart, and her character, values, determined spirit and work ethic inspire me every day. A Pocket Rocket who looked like a pussy cat but had the heart of a lion, she was a single mother by the time my Dad was nine years old, as my grandfather died young. By the mid-1940s, Hilda was raising my Dad alone and running her own business. No car, no modern day conveniences like washing machines, she was bossing Girl Power waaaay before the Spice Girls brought the phrase into common parlance in the 1990s. I know what she would have to say about gender parity…

So here’s to all the brilliant, funny, feisty and talented women out there, including Lily, my marvellous daughter. She has Hilda as a middle name in honour of the amazing great grandmother she never got to meet. No pressure, my darling, but I hope you and your generation of Wonder Women shake things up a bit – get out there, girls, and kick that 2158 prediction up the bum.

***

Talking of numbers and statistics, there was an impressively big number totted up at a recent Valentine’s celebration at Lakeview Grange care home in Chichester. Celebrating the day of love and romance in style, ten couples enjoyed a superb meal together, cooked by Lakeview Grange’s in-house chef Eric. Over pudding, some bright spark did the maths and it was discovered that those present had, between them, notched up an astonishing 500 years of marriage! If that’s not a record then I’ll eat a dozen red roses, washed down with the vase water and topped off with a box of soft-centred chocolates!

For more information about International Women’s Day visit www.internationalwomensday.com #AccelerateAction

Follow Vicky on Instagram and Facebook @spotonceremonies