Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Les Hauts de Sancerre – a Château Reborn

Nestled on the upper Loire, perched among hilltops and sweeping views, Sancerre is a region of charm, sky contending with stone, vines following contours, centuries of winemaking whispering in every glass.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For lovers of terroir, Sauvignon Blanc’s minerality and Pinot Noir’s more subtle expression, Sancerre offers a true identity grounded in soil, in slope, and even in the way the light breaks across the vineyards.

The Sancerre appellation spreads over some 3,000 hectares, worked by just under 300 wine‑producers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land is composed of several distinct terroirs — “terres blanches” (clay-limestone), the caillottes (chalk), and more silico-clay soils — which give Sancerre wines their crystalline nervosity, their freshness, their subtle stony resonance.

Les Hauts de Sancerre - Luxury 19th Century Chateau Hotel

White is king, with Sauvignon Blanc that lifts the palate with bright acidity, citrus, flint‑dusted aromas and flavours and yet the reds and rosés, made from Pinot Noir, bring charm, nuance and colour.

But wine alone does not define Sancerre. The Loire River, the villages perched above its banks, medieval architecture, the history of land and labour all combine to yield a place that rewards those who visit.

In this exquisite landscape, a new presence has opened its doors: Les Hauts de Sancerre — a château reborn as a hotel of luxury, of craft, and of quiet ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The château, long closed to guests, has been re‑imagined. After 150 years of silence, its doors reopened in summer 2024, unveiling a fully restored building and its park, with sweeping vistas over the Loire.

Fabulous views of the gardens and distant vineyards

The Domaine spans 4.5 hectares, including not just the château but the Tour des Fiefs and other emblematic structures of the Sancerrois.

Its location is one of its virtues: high, sky‑exposed, a vantage point from which to watch light play across vines, to feel the wind from the river far below; a place that invites reflection, yet on the very edge of the old town of Sancerre, an easy stroll to the many wine shops and restaurants.

The revival of an historic château, its stones, towers, cellars, gives the hotel more than aesthetic weight, the sense that one stays somewhere that has been in dialogue with the centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Often luxury hotels feel transferable, even generic. Les Hauts de Sancerre is luxury that knows where it is.

Luxury Suite in the Tower at Les Hauts de Sancerre

Ingredients from the land; wines from neighbouring domaines; craftsmanship that respects regional materials; art that responds to the Loire, to Sancerre.

The initial opening offers eight suites of prestige in the château itself. Intimate and refined, each room is designed to balance heritage of stone, wood and history, with contemporary comfort.

The development is phased with more rooms, more suites, a spa, unusual accommodations in the woods, to be added over the next couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant is currently housed in a circular room in the chateau, run by Arnaud Munster of Top Chef fame, with a five‑course menu at around €90.

Locally sourced produce with seasonal variation and wine pairings are central. As the hotel develops, a signature restaurant under his supervision will join the permanent offer.

Les Hauts de Sancerre opens at a crossroads of wine tourism. It offers what many wine regions promise but few deliver simultaneously — heritage, luxury, authenticity and modern comfort.

The hotel is a statement that wine‑country tourism need not be rustic or flashy, but can be elegant, thoughtful, rooted and immersive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Sancerre has always been about wine of clarity and character, Les Hauts de Sancerre promises to be the place where you can feel that character, with the light on the limestone, the wind off the vineyards and the earth beneath your feet.

For travellers seeking more than scenery, seeking connection, flavour and depth of experience, this is not just a stopover - it is a destination in its own right.