Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Monastrell. A widely grown Spanish red grape variety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the most widely planted red grape varieties in Spain, few people have heard of Monastrell. However, under its other name of Mataro or indeed Mourvèdre, there is considerable recognition. In Grown in vineyards around the world, this same grape variety is known as Mataro in California and Australia, or Mourvèdre in France. One of the principal areas for Monastrell in Spain is the hot and dusty Jumilla region, between Valencia and Granada, which grows 25% of the variety worldwide and one of the foremost producers in the region is Bodegas Juan Gil.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brought to Spain by the Phoenicians some 3000 years ago, it is a late budding, late ripening and drought resistant variety, perfectly adapted to the hot dry Jumilla region and perfect for our warming world climate. Planting density is low, with most vines bush trained in goblet form to protect from the scorching sun and around 1,000 hectares of vines are ungrafted as they are protected from Phylloxera by the harsh terroir.

The Bodegas Juan Gil estates are now 98% organic and many of the vines are old, producing small, thick-skinned berries, grown in high altitude vineyards between 1,000 and 3,000 ft high. The winery produces a range of different styles of Monastrell, from the easy drinking to the big, bold and powerful, depending both on consumer preference and budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedrera Monastrell is made from 100% of the variety and is an unoaked, ripe, fresh, fruity style, with plenty of flavour and deep colour. Brimming with cherry, dark plum and blackberry flavours, with good balancing acidity and light, firm tannins. Find in independent merchants at around £11 per bottle.

Two Fabulous Monastrell wines from Juan Gil

Comoloco Monastrell 2024 is also lighter and refreshing with low tannins and the advantage of having no added sulphites and being low in histamines – perfect for allergy sufferers. Rapid fermentation avoids the production of histamines and produces a lighter, cherry coloured wine, with good aromatics and acidity. Drink young and fresh at slightly cooler temperatures. Around £12-£14 from independent merchants.

Juan Gil Silver label Monastrell is a flagship wine, aged for 12 months in French oak. The grapes are from low-yielding, 40-year-old vines, producing a rich, powerful wine with a deep almost black/red colour. Long and spicy on the palate, with explosive aromas of currants, black cherries and red berries. £20 from independents.

Clio 2022 comes from the Gil family El Nido winery and is a blend of 70% Monastrell with 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, the vines being 65 years old and 30 years old respectively. A deep, complex and concentrated red, with a long finish. Harvested and made with great care, the complexity enhanced by ageing 24 months in French and American oak. Fabulous quality Spanish red which drinks well now and will age for many years to come. Around £47 per bottle from specialists online.