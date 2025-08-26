Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Ridgeview Wines gallop into the Goodwood Qatar Festival

The rolling Sussex Downs witnessed more than just equine elegance at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival at the end of July, affectionately known as Glorious Goodwood. Amid the thunder of hooves and the swirl of linen suits, Ridgeview Wine Estate made a triumphant return to the winner’s circle, as the official English sparkling wine partner of the event.

Much like a thoroughbred primed for the final furlong, Ridgeview continues to assert its pedigree as a champion of English viticulture. The family-run estate of the Roberts family, nestled in the South Downs just a short canter from the racecourse, brought a stable of sparkling sensations to the grandstands.

Leading from the front with refined finesse, Bloomsbury NV is Ridgeview’s flagship—a blend that bursts from the gate with crisp citrus notes, galloping through green apple and finishing with a flourish of brioche complexity. Crafted predominantly from Chardonnay, this is a Classic Method sparkler that races along the palate with poise and pedigree. As dependable as a Group One favourite, it’s a wine that knows how to handle pressure—structured, balanced, and always ready to perform under the gaze of discerning crowds. A perfect tipple for the Parade Ring.

With Fitzrovia and Blanc de Blancs rounding out the Ridgeview roster, the offering at the Qatar Goodwood Festival reads like the card at Royal Ascot: distinguished, diverse, and designed to thrill. Whether you favour the exuberance of a rosé sprinter or the stately grace of a vintage Chardonnay, Ridgeview delivers not just a glass, but a moment—each bottle a thoroughbred in its own right.

The Ridgeview Pavillion at Glorious Goodwood

A crowd-pleaser from the first pop of the cork, Fitzrovia Rosé is the impeccably turned-out sprinter of the Ridgeview stable. With its delicate salmon-pink hue and brisk burst of summer berries, with ripe raspberry, redcurrant, and a flick of rose petal—it charges down the palate with the lightness of a filly on fresh turf. Made from a blend of Chardonnay with Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, it’s a wine for the early charge—perfect for that first glass of the day under the flutter of racecards and fascinators. Graceful, lifted, and unmistakably stylish, Fitzrovia Rosé is as at home in the winner’s enclosure as it is at a trackside toast.

The aristocrat of the Ridgeview yard is the vintage Blanc de Blancs of singular breeding, produced only in exceptional vintages and entirely from Chardonnay. This is a wine that doesn’t merely race—it glides, with the kind of composure reserved for runners that carry legacy in their bloodline. Polished lemon curd, white peach, and a refined mineral edge ride in perfect balance with aged autolytic notes of toasted hazelnut and fresh pastry. Its mousse is as elegant as a silks-clad jockey in full flight, and the finish stretches long, like a perfectly timed surge up the home straight.

From the first furlong to the final flourish, Ridgeview proves that English sparkling wine is not just keeping pace—it’s leading the field. Ridgeview’s partnership with Goodwood is not merely a toast to terroir and tradition; it’s a celebration of British excellence, both agricultural and aristocratic. The synergy between fine racing and fine wine is palpable—both require patient craftsmanship, a nose for quality, and a touch of luck from the weather gods.

At the Qatar Goodwood Festival, every bottle of Ridgeview poured was a reminder of how far English sparkling wine has come—from the paddocks of promise to the grandstand of global recognition.