Richard Esling: On the Grapevine: Seeing red this Christmas – in your wine glass that is

The festive season is always a time for family get togethers and always a time for (hopefully little) disagreements.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How long should the bird be cooked? Have you remembered the stuffing? Why are the pigs in blankets looking like charcoal? Did you have to buy me socks again?

So remember to keep your cool, there are more important issues to debate at the moment and pour a satisfying glass of red wine, the better way of seeing red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are six delicious bottles which I thoroughly recommend to enjoy at this time of year, all European and from top producers in their regions.

Two Outstanding Italian Red Wines

Red burgundy is always a winner, but prices are creeping up. Domaine de la Metairie d’Alon Pinot Noir Village 2020 is a fabulous alternative from the Languedoc region and could well be mistaken for a classic burgundy. Made by the expert company Abbots and Delaunay from organic high-altitude vineyards in the low mountains near Limoux. Gentle oak treatment gives an elegant, fruity, full-flavoured wine of considerable class. £21.99 from Majestic or £18.99 mix six.

In the Rhone Valley, there are two producers which rank top of my list and one of those is M. Chapoutier. Founded in 1808, they are masters of their craft whilst having the utmost respect for nature and the environment.

M.Chapoutier Crozes Hermitage Rouge 2022 is organic and 100% Syrah from the Northern Rhone Valley. Deep coloured with mellow tannins and dark fruit flavours and aromas and lingering fruit finish. Unbeatable value £16 at Tesco with Clubcard this month (Normally £20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fabulous red from Chapoutier comes from a small appellation in the north Rhone. M.Chapoutier Cornas 2017 is a wonderfully complex full-bodied red with style. Jammy, ripe red fruit with hints of cedar, fig and black pepper. Well integrated oak and long finish. Normally £45.99 per bottle, on offer at £34.49 mix six from Majestic – but be quick!

Top Quality Red Wines from M. Chapoutier

One of the great stalwarts of red wine sales in the UK is red Rioja from the vineyards of northern Spain. Made mainly from the indigenous Tempranillo grape variety, there are several different quality levels, dependent on the age of maturation which traditionally is in American oak casks for many wines.

Crianza is a term applied to Rioja wines which have been aged for a minimum of two years in barrel and in the bottle. Marqués de Vitoria Rioja Crianza 2021 is a full-bodied red perfect with game. Dark fruit aromas and flavours together with toasty oak and mellow tannins on the finish. Available from online merchants at around £16 per bottle.

The Festive Season is a time to spoil yourself as well as others and every now and then ‘push the boat out’ a little. Italy produces some astonishingly good wines and Brunello di Montalcino red wines are amongst the best in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CastelGiocondo Brunello di Montalcino 2019 comes from an outstanding estate in Tuscany owned by the remarkable Frescobaldi family company. 100% Sangiovese grapes from sun-drenched vineyards at around 1000 feet altitude on perfect terroir, the wine is elegant, complex, full flavoured and long on the finish.

Fabulous Reds for Festive Meals

Ripe berry fruit lifted by gentle oak ageing and hints of balsamic and spices. A wine to sit and contemplate with visions of the rolling Tuscan hills as you savour this outstanding red wine from a winery that strives for unbeatable quality whilst preserving nature and the environment. £44.95 from Just in Cases online.

Lastly, it wouldn’t be Christmas without something sweet. Masi Angelorum Recioto della Valpolicella Classico 2019 is a historic sweet red dessert wine made from dried red grapes in the Valpolicella region.

Deep, dark ruby red with black cherry conserve and morello cherry compote character. Fabulously indulgent and decadent. Perfect at the end of a meal and with Gorgonzola or a good slice of panettone. £28 per half bottle from Hic Wine merchants.