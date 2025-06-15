Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: The Meteoric Rise of English Sparkling Wines

Once dismissed as a curiosity, English sparkling wine has now matured into one of the most compelling success stories in the world of fine wine.

From the chalky slopes of Sussex to the sun-kissed ridges of Kent, England’s vineyards are not just producing bubbly that rivals Champagne – they are, in many circles, surpassing it.

As a wine writer with an eye to the future and a palate rooted in tradition, I can say this with confidence: English sparkling wine is no longer the underdog. It is a contender – and one with a cork-popping future.

The transformation has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the past two decades, a quiet revolution has been taking place across the southern counties of England.

Top English Sparkling Wines from Southern Counties

Initially spurred by climate change and evolving viticultural techniques, growers began to take notice of a striking geological similarity: the chalky soils of southern England are virtually identical to those in Champagne.

Combine that with a marginally cooler climate and the result is an ideal growing environment for Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier—the classic Champagne grapes.

While comparisons to Champagne are inevitable, English sparkling wine is increasingly being appreciated on its own terms.

There’s a tension, a nervy acidity, and a precision that feels more high wire than hedonistic.

Simpsons Chalklands Classic Cuvée - 'Kent's Best Sparkling Wine'

It’s Champagne’s cooler cousin: leaner, often more mineral, with citrus-driven vibrancy and notes of green apple, elderflower, and brioche.

This distinction has become a virtue rather than a handicap. English sparkling wine isn’t trying to imitate Champagne anymore; it’s forging its own identity, one bottle at a time.

No longer a niche or novelty, English sparkling is now a staple at weddings, Royal celebrations, and restaurant wine lists across the country.

But terroir is only part of the equation. The other key to England’s success has been a combination of relentless innovation and fastidious craftsmanship. The best English sparkling wines are a testament to the precision of their producers.

Digby Fine English - a shining beacon of Quality English Sparkling Wine.

With English Wine Week on the horizon, here are some of the best with which to celebrate.

One of, if not THE, best English sparkling winemakers is Dermot Sugrue. Having made the wine for many of the top vineyards in Southern England over many years, he now makes and promotes his wine under his own label.

Sugrue South Downs The Trouble with Dreams 2020 Brut is a now legendary wine, from vineyards in East and West Sussex, with 60% Chardonnay and 40% Pinot Noir.

Taut, racy minerality with balanced acidity, ripe fruit character and beautifully dry, complex finish. £49 from the Sugrue website.

Digby Fine English 2014 Reserve Brut is the flagship wine of this producer, with offices based in Arundel. Dermot is a retained consultant helping to make another top-notch English sparkler in consultation with the owner Trevor Clough.

Ten years old giving great complexity and refined elegance, yet still surprisingly fresh and vibrant. Beautifully and expertly blended from grapes grown in Hampshire, Dorset, Sussex and Kent. Cirtus zest with toasted brioche notes and a long satisfying dry finish. £45.

Simpsons for me is unerringly the current best sparkling wine produced in Kent. Simpsons Chalklands Classic Cuvée NV is the epitome of English elegance and poise.

Brioche, pastry, citrus and mineral with underlying structure and complexity. £27.50 from The English Wine Collection. Incredible value.

Whitedowns Brut comes from the largest single wine estate in England – Denbies in Dorking, Surrey.

Dry and soft with hints of brioche and elderflower. On a great offer at £15 from Waitrose until the end of the month. Affordable introduction to the great English sparkling wine clan.

The future looks effervescent. With a changing climate extending growing seasons and enhancing ripeness, English sparkling wine is poised for even greater things. Yet the challenge will be to maintain quality as production scales up.