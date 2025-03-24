Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: The Sherry Cathedrals of Southern Spain

One of the most visited wine regions of Spain, the region around Jerez de la Frontera in the far south of the country is home to the production of Sherry, a fortified wine long exported to the UK which remains to this day its biggest export market. thrives in this small area worldwide.

Love it or not, sherry is a premium wine category which is often under-appreciated in terms of its high quality, together with the time and investment involved in its production.

Sherry is effectively a unique product, resulting from a particular type of yeast called ‘Flor’ which only

Mostly thought of as an aperitif or an after-dinner drink, sherry is a true wine and as such can be appreciated throughout a meal as with any other wine type and pairs perfectly with certain dishes.

Bodegas Lustau Sherry Cathedral in Jerez

In Jerez and in the nearby fabulous city of Seville, a wide range of sherry styles – mainly dry – is served with lunch, dinner and the ubiquitous tapas, in virtually every bar and restaurant, of which there are hundreds.

Until very recently, the vineyard areas for the production of sherry wines have endured six years of drought, although on my visit a week ago, it seemed that 10 years’ worth of rain fell in the week I was there, with rail networks and motorways closed due to flooding! Nevertheless, a rare occurrence undoubtedly due to the effects of global warming.

The production of sherry and its unique flavour profile is all about ageing.

The new wine made mainly from Palomino grapes but also some from Pedro Ximenez, is fortified with natural grape spirit and then aged for varying periods of time in large, old, oak barrels called butts.

Very Rare Old Oloroso from Lustau

These are stored in huge Bodegas often resembling cathedrals, under the watchful eye of the cellarmaster or Capataz.

One of the benchmarks for sherry wines worldwide is Bodegas Lustau, founded in 1896 and located in the sherry capital, Jerez.

From humble beginnings as a small vineyard, the business developed as an Almecenista or stockkeeper supplying other sherry producers.

Over the past 125 years, Lustau has developed further with its own brands, producing world-class top-quality wines, recognised by the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) as the Best Sherry Producer in 2014 and 2016.

Range of Long aged sherries from Bodegas Tradicion

The wide range of sherries encompasses the young, pale fino from the natural first press grapes, the deeper coloured and more oxidised styles of Amontillado and Palo Cortado, both derived from original Fino types, and the richer Oloroso wines from the second press of the grapes.

Then there are single Almecenista wines and some very old, rare wines, aged in soleras for 20 and 30 years. A wine tourism venue ‘par excellence’, where all can be explained by the charismatic and charming Juan Mateos Arizón, the tourism director.

A producer with an extraordinary historic past with a large room full of archives, dating back hundreds of years is Bodegas Tradición, a smaller, specialised producer of mainly very old rare sherries named VORS.

Massively complex flavours and made in small quantities, these are top of the range sherries for the ultimate sherry connoisseur, selling at between £80 and £110 per bottle or more and worth every penny.

Lustau Don Rafael Palo Cortado Solera

Aged in the solera system in a slightly smaller bodega ‘cathedral’ tucked away in the narrow streets of Jerez, apart from the Fino, all wines are 20 years old (VOS) or 30 years old (VORS).

An added bonus for visitors to the Bodega is a fabulous Spanish art collection, with works from the 15th to the 20th Century, epitomising the bodega’s ethos blending tradition and culture.