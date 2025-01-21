Rodmell and Southease Parish Pump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been a very mixed week. On Friday Rob took me to Iford to hear John Robinson’s talk on ‘Iford in the Good Old Days’.

The talk was two films of the farming year at Iford 1954-1989. The first half was made by John’s father Henry, and the second half by John. The hall was full, and I know everyone enjoyed it. I especially loved seeing the building of haystacks, which were really works of art, scattered far and wide across the countryside. Younger people will not know or have seen one. It brought back special memories for me watching these films so thankyou John.

There are a few people left in Rodmell, who will remember Peter Jarrett senior, driving his tractor piled with hay up ‘the Street’ with wife Pat and little Pete as a child sitting on the top. Health and Safety wouldn’t like that these days would they?

I was taken by my friend Hendra to the Juggs Arms at Kingston on Tuesday for lunch. It is a pub I have visited for many years, and at the time where we all wore miniskirts, I was turned out by the elderly lady behind the bar because she considered my skirt was far too short. What would she think of the young girls fashions these days I wonder. I have to say we had a delicious meal and were well looked after by the staff plus prices were good as well. I don’t know if they do half meals or children’s meals as our pub does so if you were to book it would be best to ask. Hendra and I can recommend it.

Robin Ready for the RSPB Big Garden Bird Watch

On Monday I drove home from Denton around 3pm and when I came to Rodmell was shocked to see a whole lot of fire engines at the junction and my driveway with a fire service car across it which was dangerous for me, as I needed to get off the road which with a squeeze I managed. Another villager, who lived up Mill Lane, told me that there was an ambulance and fire engine also up Mill Lane. I needed to take some letters to the post-box which I felt bad about as it made me think I seemed like a nosey neighbour. The girls in the pub were worried it was to do with me as they always keep an eye on me. At Coffee Club on Wednesday no person knew what it was all about. If someone does know, I’m sure the village would like to know via the village network, we did hear at the Coffee Club, that the fire service were in the lower village as well that morning (Wednesday).

I’m now going to tell you about a few things that don’t make life easy for people, one being, if you have sight problems, the lettering on some TV programmes (I’m watching Storm Huntley at present) which is either yellow on white or white on yellow and is very difficult for people with sight problems so why do they do it – what’s wrong with black on white. Yet another problem people tell me about, is people with broad accents, foreign accents and either fast speaking or quiet speaking on the phone. I politely ask such people to speak slowly and clearly because like a lot of others I am deaf. The people I ask these things of are usually very understanding and 9 times out of 10 we end up laughing. It just takes a bit politeness to solve a problem. We are such a country of mixed races now that received English voices such as the girls on the old telephone exchanges are no longer part of society. The young will probably not know what a telephone exchange was.

Since the car parking systems have changed it has caused havoc with many people’s lives and town centres etc. The issue appeared on TV recently when a reporter was shown an almost empty car park showing that people were just not coming to shop in an area now. I missed where it was, but like Lewes, the town depended on people coming into it, and all the businesses were suffering. I and various friends of mine, no longer pop into the towns or village centres near to them as often as they used to, because they can’t use the car parking systems. Lewes is a lot better priced than a lot of places, so my visitors tell me. Seaford is mainly free for parking in many areas like the sea-front and is drawing more of the older generation to live in the area because it is mainly on the flat and has many good amenities. Many of my friends have moved there or are contemplating a move there. I understand a lot more Blue Badges have been asked for as well because in places like Lewes, where a lot of older people park in Tesco’s carpark or Aldi it’s a long walk for them to get into town. I find it hard as I was born with a crooked foot and my doctor applied for a Blue Badge for me as well as one of my goddaughters who also worked in a local practice. I didn’t get it so have now applied to join CTLA in the hope that will make life easier.

If you wish to apply to CTLA I have leaflets on it. It does dial-a-ride, community bus links, has a travel club and is available for group hire. For contact details tel: 01273 517333 email: [email protected] address: CTLA Hillcrest Community Centre, Hillcrest Road, Newhaven, BN9 9EA. CTLA mean Community Transport for the Lewes Area.

Strange things are always happening to me, but I get used to it. Last week Ali rang me to say that a lady named Prof. Sandra Humble-Johnson from the USA had emailed the Sussex Express to see if they had contact details for me. I had a dream about her the night before. When Joan Ellis and I set up our travel business years ago, Sandra and another lady named Joan Collins were our contacts in the USA and we did Bloomsbury Art and Antiques Tours for rather wealthy people from the USA. We hadn’t had contact for many years as Sandra had gone out to work in Saudi. It was quite a surprise to get news of her, and she is supposed to be getting in contact with me at some time. I look forward to hearing her news.

Life is very hectic at the moment, and I wish it wasn’t. I have people doing a government survey coming on Monday, digital services are coming on the 29th January to sort the phones and wifi systems and I’m waiting to have the electrics done before the B&Bs start coming in force. More bills, more money!

Ali reminds me that Friday 24th – 26th January it is the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch and as always, they want as many people as possible to get involved counting the number of birds that land in their gardens over an hour during the weekend. You should get details if you are an RSPB member, or you can (sorry!) look at the RSPB website https://www.rspb.org.uk/whats-happening/big-garden-birdwatch. Ali is kindly printing out the details for me.

There is still time to get tickets for the Rodmell Stage Company Panto 31st Jan to 2nd Feb. Tickets from the Pub 01273 472416 or email: [email protected].