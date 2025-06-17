Rodmell and Southease Parish Pump

It’s Friday the 13th, a day people are superstitious about. The day started for me with good and bad news.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 13th has always been a lucky day for me and it started out well with a dear friend, whom I have known for many years telling me she was taking me to BOSHAM, a place that I love, and which has connections with the Berkeley family for many years, for my birthday on June 17th, a day that I shared with Dot Medhurst, one of Rodmell‘s oldest residents who died this Year. I also share this date with my cousin Maureen, and her twin grandchildren, plus another friend, and another friend’s daughter, so it’s an auspicious day.

The bad news was that another friend was rushed into hospital. She is one of the group of people that meet up about once a month for lunch as we were all at Sussex university together. We’ve done this for many years. We are all hoping she will recover soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a more cheerful note, Rodmell Open gardens was a huge success. This year. People kept the street clear and used the FREE car parking which made such a difference. I didn’t actually go around the gardens this year as I’ve seen them many times but made an effort to get down to the village hall for tea and cake as I thought, but when I got there it was so packed I decided to go and sit on the seat by the noticeboard until things calmed down. Sitting on the seat was a good decision as no sooner had I sat down a lady from Peacehaven sat next to me, and as it turned out she read the Parish Pump, then another lady from Kingston. who also reads the parish pump came and sat with me. This lady upon reading that I had phone problems in January, wrote to me about her phone problems and would you believe it like me, she is still having problems. After this lady two more people came to talk to me who also read the Parish Pump and this conversation was about how Lewes was going rather, downhill because of the dreadful site of our old much loved bus station. This problem definitely needs sorting out and is on the list of things people would like sorted out quickly.

Terrace Cottages from the Lane to the Church

It was so lovely to talk to you all and gave me great pleasure. Maybe I should sit on the seat more often.

Going back to open Gardens, thank you so much Claire and Caroline, and helpers for all your work and dedication for making it such a wonderful afternoon. I purchased some chilli jam as a gift for someone so I hope they will like it. I hear it’s very good.

Regarding my phone problems I’d like to thank my neighbours, the Carpenter family who have spent many hours(literally) trying to keep me online and in touch with people. I have lost business through these phone problems since it went digital, and so have many other, so I’ve heard. Everything used to work perfectly, but not now!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I speak to people about stress problems, the main issue are trades people not turning up or contacting them, the Post Office system, potholes and of course the present Government(that’s always the case who so ever is in at the time) but the main factor is technology. I picked up a leaflet at my doctors which said HOW ARE YOU REALLY FEELING? This was a guide to help people with their mental well-being telling you where to get help and where to go for support 1) you can call NHS 111 and select the mental health option 2) visit a staying well service 3) text the word SUSSEX to 85258 4) download the Stay Alive app. Sorry but if you’re an older person, on your own with no one to help you, no family, hard up with no technology as many are, you need a phone number on these leaflets and a person to talk to on the other end not a robot or answer machine. Age UK are vigourously fighting these sort of problems as so many people are now feeling isolated and alone and how many times have you heard the phrase ‘Oh well, the Goverment just wants us to die so they are rid of us’. Sorry but this is the truth. I hear it all the time. It needs to be sorted!

Regarding phones for older people all they really want are mobiles that are simple. Most just want to phone family or friends as they do on their landlines and have a simple answering service(not voicemail) or all that is needed, is to have the name of the person who is phoning and a message and contact number. Like cars and other devices these days which look like aircraft cockpit with so many knobs, switches, et cetera you wonder if they would cook your lunch for you as well. Let’s be honest how many readers use all their device knobs or know how to!?! If some entrepreneur would start a company called ’Just Simple’, I’m sure they would make a fortune.

With the world as it is at the moment, I hear people saying all the time I don’t watch the TV News it depresses me. Let’s all think positive thoughts about peace. It doesn’t cost anything and who knows it may work!

Southease Open Gardens are on this weekend so let’s hope they have a lovely weather and a great time. You can probably get the details on your mobile phone if you have one.

Enjoy your weekend be happy and think positive.

Many thanks to Sheree whom Ali said would be helping me this week.