Rodmell and Southease Parish Pump

Not a good week in some ways as I’m still having trouble with phones, but at least I have had help from paul Mellor and Daisy. The company I have had so much trouble with has now said I can exit from the contract with them free of charge, so well done paul for getting a result. Ali has been trying to get me a new prescriber, who will give me the sort of service I need, (being deaf and partially sighted) but unfortunately she will be away for two weeks so will need to continue her help when she comes back bless her.

This problem has been going on since January 2025 and I know at least two other people are having problems like me. It’s simply not good enough!

I’m also having problems with LDC and my council tax. They have been taking three lots from me since May. It’s a good job I keep all my paperwork and files going back years and check my bank statements. I suggest in these pressing times you, the readers should do the same.

Good news is, I was checked for Parkinson’s Disease this week (my father had it and it’s hereditary) and I don’t have it, but have another sort of problem which can be dealt with, caused by old-age. The joys of getting old!

Community Matters

To all older people who are struggling with technology, and the problems it is causing, please don’t think it’s just you, there are thousands who have the same problem and Age Concern is, I know, doing it’s very best to solve the problems which are making older people feel so isolated. I was shocked yesterday, to find that I can no longer order my prescription over the phone talking to a lovely lady who was always so kind and helpful and now it’s press this, press that and as I did it wrong it said goodbye! I have to try again - more stress. I often think of a kind reader of PP who wrote to me and said ‘I always read your PP because you write as life is’. Many thanks to all who write or phone me on issues I write about.

A leaflet was put in my postbox today, about Rodmellian Andy Friend’s new book COMRADES IN ART -ARTISTS AGAINST FACISM, 1933 to 1943. Evidently it tells the tale of how 1930s artists - including Bloomsbury’s! - reacted to a word world of turmoil, fought fascism, and supported cultural freedom. COMRADES IN ART will be Towner Eastbourne’s major summer 2026 exhibition, building on a show Andy has recently curated at Tate Britain.

Andy will be talking about his book, new discoveries and highlights of the coming exhibition at: RODMELL VILLAGE HALL Wednesday 15th of October at 7 pm. Tickets in advance from the ‘Abergavenny Arms Pub, all proceeds to Village Hall and playground! I’m really looking forward to Rodmell‘s Harvest Supper tonight in our Village Hall. It hasn’t happened for a few years but now thanks to Pauline and Martin Burnaby-Davis and helpers. We are again having this popular event. I will write about it next week.

I hear the church looked wonderful for harvest festival but a villager told me it really upset her because only four people went. Since our school went, the heart has really gone out of Rodmell as the school always took part in the events going on. I hardly go to church now as doing B&B means getting breakfast, clearing up ready for the next lot, in the hope that I can get to the Depot in Lewes for lunch on a Sunday. Also as I get older I can’t rush around like I used to.

I do hope readers have been able to enjoy some of the lovely autumn days we’ve been having. Let’s hope they continue!

As prices of everything keep going up with inflation. I thought I’d mention that my 15 kg gas bottle for my gas fires (Rodmell doesn’t have any gas and is all electric) were £9.50 per bottle when I first had them now it has just cost me over£ 190 for three!