Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Maureen Ford has asked if Rodmellians and friends could please support St Peter & St James, our local hospice, by coming to the Abergavenny Arms on Tuesday, November 26 at 7pm for a pub quiz.

Tickets are £15 which includes a two-course buffet and can be obtained from Maureen Ford tel: 01273 474980 or 07887 656621 [email protected] . Hospices are in a lot of trouble at the moment as they only get a small amount of help from the government. They need all the help we can give them.

I really wanted to spend more time in my garden this week, but I had to decide to try and get my mountain of paperwork in order. I hear from many people that despite technology, they find the amount of paperwork daunting and hate it!

All the pampas grass around the village is looking splendid, including mine, especially in my back garden where I planted it to grow up through my Japanese maple, with its beautiful Autumn red leaves. The bulbs I’ve been planting in pots, ready to put amongst the flower beds in Spring, are already coming up. I am late in planting my sweet pea seeds so must get a move on. Plus, I need to spend more time in the greenhouse/garden-room sorting out things in there.

We Hope for Peace and Remember Those That Died for it

When Covid was rampaging along I set it up as a project to cheer me up and planted a potato vine in a small pot which looked very poorly until this year, when it suddenly took off and festooned everywhere with its lovely bunches of white flowers. Rob put up wires for me, and a friend (Norma) came and helped me cut it back and clip it to the wires. It was like a trifid taking over everywhere but very beautiful.

It's Stir Up Sunday on November 26 which happens to be my mother’s birthday, and it was always a great occasion in our house when my grandmother prepared all the fruit and spices to make Christmas puddings to order for many people. As a child I helped her and did the first stir as was traditional. I hate Christmas pudding, but my father loved it. Actually, I don’t really like much Christmas food, being a person of simple taste but I really enjoy lovely crispy roast potatoes, and Yorkshire pudding covered in gravy – delicious!

It's Remembrance Day on November 11 (which happens to be Mike’s birthday) so I shall go down to our church for the Service of Remembrance on Sunday 10th and wear my poppy which will have red and white petals, the white to state no more war – we hope, but not the case in this world at the moment. Oh well. Hope springs eternal so they say so let’s not give up!

The Budget didn’t go down very well, did it? Especially with farmers and the older generation. As I said in Parish Pump recently, farmers have the highest suicide rate, so let’s hope this budget won’t make it higher still.

Cutting off the £300 heating allowance for many elderly may also be false economy, as many will no doubt cut down on food and heating and having to keep any savings they have for keeping their house in good order which can be very expensive these days. This will mean they will most probably end up in hospital costing even more for the NHS.

Many older people feel that after working all their lives, saving when they can, getting their priorities right so they can support themselves, that they are not being treated very well at the moment.

Iford has a Christmas Fair on December 1 and there is room for a couple more stall holders so if you are interested in taking a table, please contact Anna on 07976 254316 as they are very happy to have other people form any of our local parishes.

Rodmell News!

The bell ringers are doing well under their captain, Michael Royalton-Kisch

AFC Rodmell – They are still at the top of their league but lost the first cup game they played 3-1 even though they opposition were two leagues above them.

Rodmell Service of Light – December 1 - is the first day of Advent and St Peter’s holds a beautiful service at 4pm by candlelight. Do come along it’s a lovely start to Christmas and all are welcome. Many thanks to Jenny Brown for this information and who would like to hear if anyone has managed to find a religious Advent Calendar yet?!