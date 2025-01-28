Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friday is the day I meet up with a group of friends for a fish and chip lunch in our pub. We have been joined by a couple of American friends for a few times lately.

They come over pretty frequently to visit friends and relations. We always have amazing conversations on all sorts of subjects, and I love it.

Conversational meetings keep the brain alert, and although some of the group use their phones for reference, they are not always glued to them. The subjects this time were books we had read, places to visit, some politics and films.

By talking to people and discussing various subjects you learn a lot and I find it so exciting, and my old brain stirs and comes to life. It was amazing to find in conversation that one of the Americans has a friend who may be related to my family via the Berkeley Hundred, Virginia.

When the Virginia Company of London came into being John Smyth (Smith) of Nibley and agent to the Berkeleys soon appreciated the possibilities of great financial gain in the enterprise. This resulted in a Berkeley company being formed. The backers of the venture were Richard Berkeley (Stoke Gifford), George Thorpe (Wanswell Court, Berkeley), John Smyth (Nibley) and Sir Walter Throckmorton.

These negotiated with Sir George Yeardley, Governor of Virginia for a grant of land. The party sailed from Bristol in the Margaret on 16th September 1619 and landed at the Berkeley grant, designated the Berkeley Hundred on 4th December. Berkeley today is the most historic plantation on the James River, is still a working plantation, and its mansion house was built in 1726 and was the home for generations of the Harrison family.

William Henry and Benjamin Harrison became presidents of the United States in 1841 and 1888. Although I had heard of the plantation, I have only just had the information about it. Another paper for my three large boxes of family history which I shall have to pass on to a family member at some time. Ali tells me there is lots of information about this on the internet including an account of the voyage to the Berkeley Hundred which can be read here https://archive.vcu.edu/english/engweb/home/voyage.htm

Whilst on the subject of the USA, I actually watched all the ceremony of President Trump’s inauguration (which my American friends didn’t). The President’s wife was a point of discussion amongst female friends who thought she was clever to wear a hat that her husband couldn’t negotiate to kiss her on the lips. We all thought there was a look of triumph in her eyes. Her son looked uneasy through out it all, we thought and why did Donald not swear on the bible held by his wife when he kept saying God had saved him? All a bit strange to many who looked on.

Sadly, Dot Medhurst a much-loved lady of Rodmell for many years, passed away, with her family around her on Monday, January 13 at the great age of 103 years old. I only mentioned her in Parish Pump on January 17 not knowing this had happened (the copy goes to the paper about six days before publication).

Her family told Ali that I had taken a year off her age – apologies for this. I have lovely memories of Dot as like my mum she was in the Women’s Land Army, and also like mum, is on film for prosperity. I used to take the two of them out to some Women’s Land Army gatherings and they used to love talking about their land army days.

I made a point of having the Women’s Land Army insignia put onto mum’s gravestone in Rodmell Church yard because I always felt that for many years, they didn’t get enough recognition for taking their part during the war. Dot was, I thought, a highly intelligent lady, very modest and unassuming. Very interesting to talk to and knew her own mind. I always felt she didn’t suffer fools gladly.

Over the years I spent times in very interesting conversation with her. It was an honour to know her. The older members of our village community are now disappearing fast, and their history with them. The next generations are coming forth and I wonder – will they be as interesting? Condolences to all of Dot’s family. You had a great mum.

The C7 is in the news again, yet another car in a field, on the notorious Northease corner. This time on the other side to which I went over in 1969. There have been many since I took the plunge. A while ago a car was way out in a field at Iford – what speed was that one being driven to get so far out. The C7 is notorious for holding ice in patches and flood water so do take when driving on it. Ali has given me this bit from the Safer C7 website:

The Safer C7 Project raised the funds needed to commission Philip Jones Associates (PJA) to produce a detailed and costed design plan to reduce speed and improve safety on the C7. Public consultations on their draft proposals, were held in July (2024), and the draft plans have been published on the Safer C7 Project website www.thec7road.co.uk .

Since then, the proposals have been refined and there have been some preliminary discussions with ESCC and the South Downs National Park. The measures are being prioritised for a phased implementation. Outline CAD designs and associated costings are currently being produced. If you use email, you can sign up for updates on the project using the contact page on the website.

I watched a TV documentary recently on drivers over 70 should they be tested more. I’m well over 70, have good sight in only one eye, and was given my license back for another three years in May. My license has been clean for around nearly 60 years, how many younger drivers can say that?

I have said in Parish Pump many times that I believe all drivers should have an eye test every year, I do, plus a DVLA test every three years. I don’t drive very far these days, or often, but I find my old car very useful to go shopping in Lewes or Seaford and for things like appointments.

Tim Smart whose garage is now in Iford has looked after my car for many years. It has its MOT soon and after having four new tyres, a short while ago, I hope it gets through for yet another year and I also hope I will know when I should stop driving.

I do hope the bus service gets better. I thought the CTLA Lewes Dial a Ride bus covered Rodmell as I had seen it around the village, and on the leaflet I have it says where and when I can travel. All locations within the Lewes Town boundary including Kingston plus villages to North and West bounded by Newick, North Chailey, Plumpton Green and Ditchling, plus Ringmer to the East.

When I sent my form in, a lady rang me to say Rodmell wasn’t covered as it has a bus service, so why is Kingston covered, when it has the same 123 bus service as Rodmell I wonder. It’s a bit confusing and I know people find the 123 bus timetable can be inconvenient and we have no bus at night, they did try it for a time but not many people used them, it is a conundrum.