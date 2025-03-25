Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

For those that phoned me to see if I was ok, because Parish Pump wasn’t printed last week, yes I am and Ali tells me it was on line.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali also said she contacted Colin Jenner and Julia Northcott at the Sussex Express and they worked out it wasn’t printed because of glitches in the new AI editing/processing system. Software limitations also meant the photo of the snow drop (taken by Ali) in the print edition of the previous week was badly cropped. Colin Jenner is always so helpful, as was Julia; it is a shame AI isn’t. So, apologies to those of you that actually buy the Sussex Express because you don’t do online – it wasn’t my fault!

We have our Rodmell Spring Show (Saturday 29th 2.30-4.30pm) this weekend so let’s hope the weather will be kind to us as we get visitors from far and wide. We also have the Botanical Art Show on Sunday 30th (10am-4pm), teas and cakes at both events and both take place in the Village Hall. Parking in the village can be difficult, so please don’t block off villagers’ driveways but park carefully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve spent quite a time pricking out seedlings in my greenhouse and having to catch rather large bumblebees, who come in to keep me company, in a jam jar and release them back into the open. They whack themselves against the glass, seeming to miss the open door and roof vents. I’ve have also put butterfly resting stations on my wild areas, because there are quite a few about and they need water as well as nectar.

User (UGC) Submitted

The pub is getting busy with walkers doing the South Downs Way and the usual problems are popping up, about people not wanting to do B&B for one nighters, and the lack of B&Bs in the area, Many B&Bs are giving up because of electricity charges, insurance (you need to have public liability) and various other things to do with B&B. At one time you didn’t have all the rules and regulations but now you do. I’ve just had my B&B rewired, and that’s not cheap, but you have to do it and get the certificate. I was pleased with the company that did it A.J.Walton Ltd of Seaford.

A friend took me into Brighton recently and I felt like a real ‘country bumkin’ as I hardly visit Brighton, even though I was born there, and lived there for 24 years. It just seems so noisy and frantic. I was surprised at the prices in Marks & Spencer which seemed very reasonable for these days. The meal we had in the Lanes was also good and reasonable but had to be paid for by card not cash. The poor overworked waitress and cook were telling us that they can’t get the staff and can’t take on too many as they can’t afford it. There are also a lot of empty shops around.

It seems unbelievable that the last five Covid years have gone by so quickly. I was one of the lucky ones, who had my jabs, didn’t get it, took part in a research programme from Oxford University and still (when I was allowed) ran my business as well as having a lodger. I gave myself a project which was to set up my greenhouse as a garden room where I could sit on a sunny day. Many others had a very tough time, and lots of sorrow to do with Covid as well as having children at home to deal with. To be quite honest I quite enjoyed the peace and calm and quiet streets etc. But as I’ve said I was one of the lucky ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The large spiders are coming in again and I’ve had 8 in the bath in the past week. I keep a glass and a piece of cardboard in the bathroom and put the glass (a big one) over them, slide the cardboard under it to scoop them up and then take them down the garden. This is quite something for me to do having been terrified of spiders for most of my life but from the day Mike was taken ill and couldn’t catch them for me it was another thing I had to come to terms with and now I’m rather interested in them.

How many times over the years have I written about the National Grid or sub-stations being hit, in Parish Pump? I’m no expert on such matters, but it just seems common sense to me and many other ordinary people that it was bound to happen, and it has, and I suspect the people who were stranded at airports are now thinking of these issues a little more now.

Potholes are in the news at the moment again. I have heard many people say what a waste of time and money it is to fill the holes in with what looks like gravel and chippings and then put a thin film of ‘tarmac’ over it. What then happens is we get rain and as the cars go over the hole it breaks the top surface and washes the gravel out – hence another hole. We used to see bands of men tarmacking stretches of road that lasted in the past for years. Is the new system false economy?

I paid out £25 for stamps last week as like a lot of older people I write letters. Is this another attack on the older generation to isolate them because many can’t cope with technology? So many feel they are being victimised one way or another and feel even more isolated.