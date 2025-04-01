Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thank goodness Spring is now on its way, with the lovely sunny days we’ve had lately, where I’ve been able to sit in my garden and enjoy my lunch outside whilst I watch the birds getting nesting material and finding their mates.

There are so many large bumblebees about enjoying the lovely flowers, which are giving us such a beautiful colourful world at the moment. The nights have been frosty and cold though, and we had a very cold mist on Thursday, which we call a ‘sea fret’ which rolled in late in the afternoon after a sunny morning.

Disasters have been happening worldwide, especially natural disasters such as the 7.7 earthquake which happened this week. Nature is a force to be reckoned with and such events are becoming more and more frequent, in the past, and in some cases right now, in some parts of the world some people see it as the wrath of God or ‘gods’, displeased with our behaviour on earth. I have always believed in the Force of Nature and its power, which is a force beyond our control, and when such things happen it’s almost like we are being told ‘you fight each other for money and power’, so now you will have to learn to help each other as a priority and a lesson. Unfortunately, we don’t seem to learn, do we?

Another house in Rodmell had scaffolding put up recently, and from my window I look out and see the workmen working at a great height. It’s a bit like watching a ballet, as they are so skilled at walking around at such a height, singing to their radio, and calling out instructions to each other.

Delightful Daff at Rodmell Spring Show

There has been no drop in traffic speed as far as I can see since the new 50mph signs went up between villages. Traffic doesn’t keep to the 30mph through the villages and as those that live on the C7 know it never has. Only yesterday I was in my garden, and there was a lot of hooting at the junction as a grey car drew out of the Street to turn right to Lewes and a car came around from the pub corner too fast and nearly hit it. Drivers don’t seem to realise that all the villages along the C7 have blind exits onto the C7 and if they drove at 30mph it would give them time to realise it. We are getting far too many accidents along this road lately and the poor farmer has at Northease, had to replace his fencing yet again after car after car has ended up in his field at the Northease corner. The roaring racers who use the C7 as a racetrack throughout the night, keeping people awake don’t seem to get stopped by the police, and we are all just waiting for a horrific accident to happen. The wooden posts outside my house were taken out recently one night.

I see from my morning newspaper that 42% of people say they back the benefit cuts whilst 30% opposed them. I really hope any money saved will go to those who desperately need it, especially the unpaid carers who have been saving the government money for years at their own expense. I have supported ‘Care for the Carers’ for years having been an unpaid carer for 3 people for 27 years in the past, caring for my father with Alzheimer's and Parkinsons Disease, my mother with Paranoic Dementia and Mike my partner, a stroke victim, with numerous other problems. It was difficult working as well, and visiting them all in various hospitals, especially when they were all hospitalised at the same time. Many young children are carers, and I don’t feel that many people realise this. I really hope that at last these people will get the help required now and that scroungers in the system will be found out.

I am very lucky to live in a lovely village where people care for each other. Today my neighbour came over with a lovely hanging basket of pansies as a gift and another villager popped in for a chat and a cup of tea.

Sadly, I see in the death’s column, in the Sussex Express, that Brian Mumford who lived in Badger’s Dene, Rodmell with wife Barbara for many years has died (14th March) at the great age of 100. Brian and Barbara were a lovely couple who really enjoyed coming on the coach trips I used to organise for the village years ago. They especially loved the day trips to France as they were great fun. His funeral service is at Wealden Crematorium on Tuesday 8th April at 12midday. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the National Trust or Sussex Wildlife Trust sent to Grace Independent Funeral Directors, The Weald, Broyle Place, Ringmer, BN8 5SD, tel: 01273 813333. The Mumfords moved to Eastbourne several years ago. Condolences to Barbara and family.

I found it amusing to read in the general news in our Parish Magazine that on the litter pick on the C7 Sally Bass of Piddinghoe found a Union Jack flag and captioned it ‘Not the Best of British’ and Ali found a pregnancy test kit. I wonder about person who threw it out of their car – was she pregnant or not? I hope it was the answer she wanted. As Sue says, ‘there were items of a more disturbing nature found this year’ which as she says ‘might be taken as some sort of social indicator of changing times or a least an insight into what goes on’.

I was not pleased when on Saturday I went out into my front garden only to find a foreign gentleman and two children there sitting on my wall actually in my garden. Deciding to take the friendly approach I asked if I could help them. They continued to sit there telling me they were fine and were going over to the pub, so I decided they weren’t doing any harm and left them to it. Later when Rob my friend who helps me with the garden came, I was most upset to find they had taken the heads off my flowers (and from some magnolias down the village) and left them on my garden. Both Rob and I were shocked at this behaviour.

Our Spring Show was fabulous! The flowers were amazing as were the crafts, produce, cakes etc. I loved the photographic selection, especially the one of a beautiful cat posing just like a model. Well done everyone especially all the people who organised it and did the teas etc.