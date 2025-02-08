Roofing firm offers free gutter cleaning for Crawley, Horsham and East Grinstead residents in need

Skyhawk Flat Roofing Launches Free Gutter Cleaning Initiative to Support Local Residents

At Skyhawk Flat Roofing, we’re committed to giving back to the community. We’ve launched a free gutter cleaning initiative to help local residents in Crawley, East Grinstead, Horsham, and surrounding areas who may struggle with home maintenance due to age, health, or personal circumstances. We’re also working with local MPs and councillors to connect with charities and community programs that may need support, ensuring we can reach those who need it most.

As a new local business serving Crawley, East Grinstead, Horsham, and surrounding areas, we're excited to announce the launch of our Free Gutter Cleaning Initiative to help those in need.

This initiative is designed to support residents who may face challenges with home maintenance due to age, health issues, or personal circumstances. Gutter cleaning may seem like a small task, but it plays a vital role in preventing leaks, damp, and costly damage to homes. By offering this service free of charge to those who need it most, we hope to provide practical support while raising awareness about the importance of roof care.

Our first recipient will be selected on Wednesday, 13th February, at 8:00 PM, and this isn’t a one-time effort. We’ll be running this initiative multiple times throughout the year, with new recipients chosen in each round.

Skyhawk Flat Roofing Team Giving Back to the Community

To make the biggest impact possible, we’re also in discussions with local MPs, councillors, and community organisations to identify charities and programs that could benefit from assistance. We’re committed to ensuring our efforts reach those who truly need them.

How the Initiative Works

The process is simple:

Nominations are open to anyone who knows a local resident in need.

To nominate someone, visit our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/skyhawkflatroofing) and follow the instructions in our pinned post.

Each round, we will carefully review nominations and select a deserving recipient to receive a professional gutter cleaning service free of charge.

Our Roofing Services

At Skyhawk Flat Roofing, we specialize in EPDM rubber roofing, which is known for its durability, energy efficiency, and ability to withstand the toughest weather conditions. We believe EPDM is one of the best materials available for flat roofs, offering long-lasting protection and a sleek, modern finish.

In addition to EPDM rubber roofing, we offer a range of services designed to keep your roof and home in top condition:

✔️ Roof Care Plans – Ongoing maintenance plans tailored to your needs, including roof inspections, gutter cleaning, flat roof cleaning, and priority emergency call-outs.

✔️ Flat Roof Installation & Repairs – Using high-quality materials like EPDM rubber and GRP fiberglass.

✔️ Tiled Roof Repairs – From fixing leaks to replacing damaged tiles, we handle it all.

✔️ Roof Surveys – Comprehensive inspections to identify potential issues early.

✔️ Roof Cleaning – Removing moss, algae, and debris to extend the life of your roof.

✔️ Drone Surveys – High-tech inspections for hard-to-reach areas.

Our team is committed to delivering professional, high-quality work that homeowners can trust.

How You Can Help

We’re calling on the community to help us spread the word. If you know someone who might benefit, nominate them today. Or, share our initiative with your friends and family to help us reach those in need.

For more information about our services or the Free Gutter Cleaning Initiative, visit our website:

🌍 www.skyhawkflatroofing.co.uk

📲 www.facebook.com/skyhawkflatroofing

Together, we can make a difference, one gutter clean at a time.

Chris & Craig

Directors, Skyhawk Flat Roofing