Rother District Council Leader: Array of events will mark 80th VE Day anniversary in the district

Next week marks 80 years since Germany’s surrender to the Allies during the Second World War, and there is an array of events planned across Rother to mark this important anniversary.

VE Day celebrations will take place this weekend and into next week to mark the crucial turning point in World War II history, including street parties, beacon lighting, exhibitions and bell ringing.

I have the pleasure of representing Rother District Council at a special commemorative event being hosted by Wealden District Council on Thursday, May 8, and I hope that as many people as possible can attend one of the many events taking place to remember those who lost their lives and celebrate this significant anniversary.

We’ve been able to enjoy some wonderful weather in recent weeks and I hope it continues as we head into May and start our preparations for the summer season.

Bexhill's Colonnade

RNLI Lifeguards have already returned to Camber beach for weekends and bank holidays and will be in operation seven days a week from May 24th to ensure visitors are using the beach safely.

As well as the great work being done by the RNLI, Rother District Council’s coastal team, emergency services, East Sussex County Council, Camber Parish Council and National Highways continue their efforts to ensure the summer season at Camber runs as smoothly and safely as possible.

RNLI lifeguards will also return to Bexhill on Sea beach from July 19th, working with our coastal team.

With amazing open spaces, quaint and interesting towns and villages, and plenty of great attractions to visit, Rother is set to become a hive of activity with a welcomed boost in tourism over the next few months.

The summer is an extremely important time for businesses in Rother and we will do everything we can to support them to maximise the benefits.

Later this year we will be carrying out essential work to ensure the future of the historic Colonnade and that it remains a vibrant asset for Bexhill and the wider district.

We are in the difficult position of having to end the existing leases for the businesses that operate from these buildings to enable us to carry out the essential work.

We are working with the current tenants to approach local commercial agents and find suitable premises for them.

With a responsibility to demonstrate best value, once the work is complete we will openly market the available units, and any businesses will be welcome to apply.

We will continue to work with our tenants over the coming months to ensure that they can continue to trade in the town and are able to secure their own future.

With the new financial year now in full swing and new council tax rates in effect, there will be some people in our communities struggling to make ends meet.I would urge residents to check their eligibility for Council Tax Reduction, and/or Pension Credit to make sure they are not missing out on vital support. Find out more by visiting Applying for Council Tax Reduction - Citizens Advice and Pension Credit: Overview - GOV.UK