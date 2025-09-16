Rother District Council Leader: Bexhill named best seaside town in the county

Last month one of our national newspapers revealed the best seaside towns in England and Wales, and I am delighted that Bexhill on Sea was named the best seaside town in Sussex.

This is the third accolade for the town this summer, following a Seaside Award for Bexhill beach and a Green Flag for Egerton Park. It is fantastic to see Bexhill receiving such well-deserved recognition in this way.

In more good news, this summer has also seen Rother Voluntary Action (RVA) awarded Reaching Communities funding from the National Lottery to expand and develop their rural work in Rother.

I was delighted to hear RVA had been successful in their bid for funding, which will be used to research and develop how rural hubs can bring together communities and services, building confidence and skills, and helping to tackle poverty and health-based inequalities.

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

RVA supports hundreds of voluntary groups across Rother. This funding will enable them to work with local communities over the next two years to bring about change which is great news for our district.

Work on local government reorganisation has also continued over the summer months, and I would like to thank all those who participated in the consultation.

The proposal for a new local government structure for East Sussex will be discussed at our Cabinet meeting later this month.

More details about the survey results and the joint business case for a single unitary council in East Sussex can be found online at www.rother.gov.uk/news/more-than-14000-voices-have-their-say-on-the-future-shape-of-east-sussex/

Since the council declared a climate emergency in 2019, we have been taking steps to address our organisational emissions and address climate change.

As part of that work, we have recently joined the Easit East Sussex initiative, a green travel scheme that encourages council staff to use sustainable transport to commute to work.

We are keen to support our staff to reduce their own carbon footprints and to encourage our employees to travel to work in more sustainable and environmentally friendly ways.

Joining the Easit network provides an opportunity for us to do this as we continue working towards our ambitious targe to be a net zero district by 2030.

I always think autumn is a good time to try a new activity or sport as a way to keep socialising and active over the colder months.

If you need inspiration, why not try one of the events that are taking place during September and October as part of the countywide Full of Life Festival.

The Full of Life events programme offers a range free and paid-for activities for the 50-plus age group, all celebrating the role older people play in our communities – with many of the events taking place in Rother.

There’s pickleball, walking football and netball, bowls, chair-based aerobics and over-50s judo. If you fancy something a little more sedate, you could join one of the Friends Altogether in Rother sessions for tea and cake, or the Bexhill Museum coffee morning.

There are also events to help people plan for necessary changes in later life, and a session offering advice on how to reduce the risk of falling and improve strength and balance.

For more information visit https://www.eastsussex.gov.uk/community/over-50s/full-of-life-events#Rother