Rother District Council Leader: Council's innovation could save threatened services

There is much talk in local authorities up and down the country about the need to find new ways to deliver services as councils continue to face unprecedented financial pressures.

Soaring costs and reductions in Government funding mean councillors of every political persuasion are having make difficult decisions about services, particularly those they are not legally obligated to deliver.

For us in Rother, one such service is our public toilets. We simply no longer have the money to maintain all the facilities in the district as we have been and have tried a number of ways to address this issue with permanent closures, seasonal opening times and devolving responsibility to town and parish councils.

Whilst this has gone some way to addressing shortfalls in our limited budget, our officers have been working hard on an innovative way of maintaining access to public toilets, reducing the cost to the taxpayer and boosting the local economy.

We are currently working with potential new businesses that wish to redevelop nine public toilet buildings in the district, incorporating access to toilet facilities for the public during their opening hours.

There is still some way to go before these plans become a reality, but it could save nine public toilets across the district from permanent closure.

I am extremely grateful to the officers who have worked so hard on this and the businesses who are showing an interest and look forward to seeing these plans come to fruition.

It’s been a mixed bag with the weather so far this summer which means we have yet to see the sustained pressure that comes with an influx of visitors to our beaches.

So far, the plans we and our partners have been putting in place since the end of last year’s summer season have been working well.

But we are fully aware that a spell of warm weather will put those plans to the test, particularly at Camber where as many as 25,000 people use the beach on a hot day.

I would continue to encourage people to consider their plans on warm days when the area will be considerably busier. Changing plans could save you a long wait in a line of traffic or a wasted journey.

This week we have launched a joint call for sites to meet gypsy, traveller and travelling showpeople’s accommodation needs.

Along with district and borough councils in East Sussex and the South Downs National Park Authority, we are asking landowners, developers, community groups and the public to put forward potential sites.

The council is required by Government to ensure that the accommodation needs of these communities are met in a fair and sustainable way, and it is important that any site taken forward is in line with our own policies. All suggestions will be fully assessed for suitability.

The call for sites is open until Sunday, October 5 and more information can be found here: https://www.rother.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/planning-policy/emerging-local-plan/gypsy-traveller-and-travelling-showpeople-accommodation-needs/