Rother District Council Leader: Great news for one of the district's most iconic buildings

There was some great news for one of the district’s most iconic buildings last week as plans to revamp the De La Warr Pavilion were given the green light.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rother District Council’s planning committee approved plans for repair and refurbishment work at the Grade I Listed venue which stands proudly on Bexhill’s seafront.

The De La Warr Pavilion was built in 1935 and re-opened 20 years ago after a major restoration project. These latest plans will enhance the building and its historic features whilst updating it and making it more accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans include remodelling the auditorium and main hall, making the balcony accessible, creating a new bar, and improving the café and restaurants. Not only will it enhance the experience for visitors, but it will also make the historic building more sustainable and safeguard it for the future.

Cllr Doug Oliver at the new Camber Sands Welcome Centre

Buildings can have a significant impact on communities, providing a focal point and a place for people to meet.

I’m pleased to see the new Battle Pavilion taking shape. When finished the pavilion will provide the community with a cafe and space for a wide range of community uses.

The town council has done a fantastic job of getting the project to this stage and I am delighted that the district council were able to support such a worthwhile scheme with funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I hope to have a tour of the facility soon and look forward to seeing the building completed and being enjoyed by the community.

Another building that will benefit the community is the Camber Sands Welcome Centre for which I attended the officially opening earlier this month.

The new centre will improve safety, support and information for visitors to Camber Sands and provide improved toilet and shower facilities.

It also provides an improved headquarters for Operation Radcott, the extremely important multi-agency safety operation, and offers community space for residents to use when Operation Radcott is not live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With tens of thousands of people visiting the beach on busy days over the summer, it’s really important that there are high quality facilities that can be used by agencies looking after visitors and for those using the beach. I’m looking forward to seeing it in full use and benefiting the community and beachgoers.

Residents and visitors to Rother may notice signs dotted along coast giving information about surface water outfalls. It is part of a project with Southern Water to raise awareness of what they do.

As well as letting people know why these outfalls are there and exactly what is coming out of them, it also serves as a reminder to people of the importance of not contaminating surface water as it directly affects the quality of seawater.

The pilot scheme involves four outfalls from Glyne Gap to Beulah Beach in Bexhill and complements Southern Water’s Rivers and Seas Watch which provides real time information around the country and can be found at Rivers and Seas Watch.