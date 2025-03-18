Rother District Council Leader: Reorganisation plans must be in the best interests of residents

This week we and other councils across East Sussex are holding meetings to discuss an interim plan for the reorganisation of local government.

Devolution is one of the biggest changes, challenges and opportunities we have faced in recent years and it’s important that we do everything we can to shape proposals to ensure they are in the best interests of our residents.

One thing the interim plan stresses is that the reorganisation has to be funded by central Government and not from existing councils’ budgets, which would have a detrimental effect on their ability to deliver vital services to residents.

I think it’s fair to say that all six councils involved want what’s best for residents and businesses and all are committed to working together on a new model that achieves this.

Once agreed by all councils the interim plan, under which the five existing district and borough councils and East Sussex County Council would be abolished to create a new East Sussex authority, will be shared during a public consultation and we will keep people updated as this process continues.

The reorganisation is separate from proposals to create a strategic authority with an elected mayor that will cover the whole of Sussex, east, west and Brighton & Hove. A Government consultation continues until Sunday, April 13 and residents can take part by visiting Sussex and Brighton devolution consultation - GOV.UK

There was some positive news for clubs and organisations across the district who shared a £51,000 community grant fund pot for projects that support local communities.

In the second round of this financial year’s funding, we were able to approve grants to four clubs and organisations.

Brede Parish Council was given £8,000 to help fund a new fenced play area, Space for Yew was awarded £2,200 to help purchase play equipment for its work with neurodivergent families in rural Rother, Westfield Football Club secured £15,000 towards new floodlights for its community stadium and Westfield Parish Council was awarded £26,250 as part funding for new accessible play equipment.

I’m extremely proud that Rother District Council has been able to continue its community grant fund with the help of the Rother Community Lottery. The groups and organisations that apply for the funding provide extremely valuable services to local communities and make a huge different to the people of Rother.

Groups are often reluctant to apply for funding, believing they are not eligible. Applications for the first round of grants open at the beginning of April and I really would encourage anyone who believes they could benefit to speak to their local district councillor or visit www.rother.gov.uk/benefits-grants-and-funding/community-grants-scheme/

There are just a few days left for people to give us their views on our housing development strategy which will help us encourage new developments that will meet local needs.

The housing development strategy sets out the council’s targets for housing development and, once agreed, will guide decisions for the next five years.

People can find out more and take part in the consultation online by visiting www.rother.gov.uk/consultations/housing-development-strategy-consultation/