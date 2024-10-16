Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the latest energy cap adding more to household bills at a time when people are already struggling to make ends meet, times continue to be very difficult for some of our residents.

Whilst the council is limited in the financial support it can offer, as it faces its own challenges due to rising costs, we do as much as we can to help people find the support they need.

This week we have joined councils across the county to highlight Pension Credit which can help with living costs for residents who are over State Pension age and on a low income.

Claiming pension credit won’t just help top up people’s income, it could also help them to access other benefits, including support with health and housing costs.

Rother District Council is asking for residents' views on its draft Council Plan

I’d encourage residents to check and see if they are eligible for the extra help by visiting www.gov.uk/pension-credit or calling 0800 99 1234.

Details of other support that may be available to residents can be found on our website - www.rother.gov.uk/benefits-grants-and-funding/

With the cost of living crisis still having a significant impact, I was pleased to see Rother District Council’s efforts to tackle the symptoms of poverty recognised in Resolve Poverty’s report on councils’ anti-poverty strategies. The not-for-profit organisation reports that just 13 per cent of councils in England currently have a strategy in place.

Our strategy, which runs until 2027, looks at how we can work with others to make best use of our stretched resources to reduce the impact of poverty and create a fair, healthy and prosperous district for all.

It addresses how we can maximise access to services so those in the greatest need can be reached, promote information, advice and support and how services can be coordinated to alleviate poverty.

As detailed in the strategy, more than 10,000 people in Rother are affected by income deprivation and 7.7 per cent of households are unable to afford to adequately heat their homes, making it all the more important. Getting it right and supporting those in need will not only help individuals and families but will have a positive effect on the district as a whole.

The document is available to view at rother.gov.uk/consultations/anti-poverty-strategy/

As we work on our own budget for the new financial year, which will be set early in 2025, we are also looking at the council’s priorities and how it will work over the next four years.

There are just days left before our consultation on the draft Council Plan closes and I would encourage those who haven’t already done so to share their views.

The plan, which identifies the challenges and opportunities we face, will guide us on all the decisions that have an impact on the district and its residents, and it is important that we take into account as many views as possible before we adopt it.

The consultation runs until Monday, October 21. The draft plan can be viewed, and feedback given on our website at rother.gov.uk/consultations/council-plan-2024/