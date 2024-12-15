Rupert Toovey Sussex Heritage: James Stewart and Harvey the invisible white rabbit

The Christmas edition of The Radio Times was a cause of great excitement in my youth. There was no iPlayer or streaming services so we would mark the films we most wanted to see and their times. Amongst my Dad’s favourites were the James Stewart classics It’s a Wonderful Life and Harvey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The memory of Harvey has just been brought back to me by an autographed photograph and pen drawing signed by James Stewart of Harvey the 6’ 3” invisible white rabbit which has just sold at Toovey’s in the specialist paper collectables auction for £200. I love that Harvey always wears a bowtie!

The idea for the movie was taken from the 1944/45 Pulitzer Prize winning drama and stage play by Mary Chase. The story centres on the endlessly pleasant Elwood P. Dowd played by James Stewart, and his relationship with a large invisible white rabbit, a Celtic púca, called Harvey. Harvey is Elwood’s best friend and together they often frequent Charlie’s Bar. Elwood lives with his sister Veta and her daughter Myrtle Mae. His relationship with Harvey causes them great embarrassment in front of their friends. With the help of their friend Judge Gaffney Veta and Myrtle Mae plan to have Elwood committed at the local sanitorium. But Veta admits to seeing Harvey herself and is incarcerated whilst Elwood walks free. She is released only for Dr Chumley, the psychiatrist, to encounter and go off with Harvey. A hue and cry ensues. Eventually Elwood is taken back to the sanitorium and is about to be administered with a powerful serum Formula 977 so that he will never see Harvey again. The cab driver saves Elwood from this fate when he demands payment for the ride immediately telling Vita that the serum turns people into everyday unpleasant folk and she rushes in to stop the procedure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myrtle Mae falls for one of the male nurses. Aided by the charm and kindness of Elwood Dr Sanderson (who has been sacked for earlier releasing Elwood) finds the courage to express his love for the nurse, Miss Kelly. Harvey decides he prefers Elwood’s company rather than Dr Chumley’s and the pair are reunited.

A pen and ink sketch of Harvey signed by James Stewart

Speaking to Dr Chumley at the sanitorium towards the end of the film Elwood P. Dowd remarks “My Mother used to say to me, she would say, in this world Elwood you must be oh so smart or oh so pleasant. Well for years I was smart - I would recommend pleasant, and you may quote me.”

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com - and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.