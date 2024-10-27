Rural communities deserve attention from the Labour government

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Writing ahead of Wednesday’s Budget, Alison Bennett Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, wants to see a budget that does not overlook rural communities.

I believe rural communities like ours cannot afford to be overlooked by the new Labour government. The challenges rural residents face are urgent and demand meaningful support. Rural areas are not just picturesque landscapes; they’re living, working communities that deserve infrastructure, investment, and opportunities just like their urban counterparts.

That’s why last week, before the Budget I was one of 39 Liberal Democrat Members of Parliament who wrote to the Chancellor asking for her to make a number of provisions for rural communities. Amongst those provisions, here are three that I think are especially important.

Restoring a health and care service that works for rural as well as urban communities is vital. In Bolney, residents have to travel to Cowfold or Cuckfield to see the GP, and getting to those appointments is not always easy.

Alison on a farm visit in Fulking, Mid Sussex with the members of the Countryside Landowners Association in August

A dedicated Small Surgeries Fund could support healthcare provision in underserved areas, ensuring essential care remains accessible to everyone, regardless of location.

Rural communities, often held together by local assets like pubs and village halls, face unique pressures. Last Saturday I dropped into ‘Hassocks on Show’, at Adastra Hall.

Each year all of the village’s voluntary groups come together to share what they offer and perhaps find new participants. Adastra Hall has recently been renovated and expanded with an extension to the Green Room. It is a brilliant example of how halls are so important for creating community cohesion.

That’s why the Chancellor should empower local authorities to protect and preserve these community assets, giving rural residents a place to gather, socialise, and sustain their livelihoods.

Rural communities deserve attention from the Labour government says Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett.

Public transport is a third area where rural residents suffer disproportionately. In October I spent an afternoon in Fulking talking to residents. It is a chocolate box village, but apart from for school, it doesn’t have a bus service.

This means that parents end up being a permanent taxi service, and as residents get older they may consider moving away if they can no longer rely on driving themselves. We all know that depending on the car increases costs in fuel and environmental impact. Investing in rural bus networks would enable councils to restore and expand essential routes. This would reconnect rural communities, reduce isolation, and create fairer access to work, education and leisure.

Our rural communities are integral to the fabric of this country. This Budget is an opportunity to show that these communities matter just as much as any city. For the sake of a fairer future, I urge the Chancellor not to overlook them.